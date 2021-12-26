VENICE — Since this year was still affected by COVID-19, Venice businesses are looking for a new year of normalcy, continued increases in sales and more gatherings.
"I'm looking forward to just events coming back," said Justin Pachota, the president of Venice Pier Group, which owns Sharky's On The Pier, Fins at Sharky's, Snook Haven and the new Siesta Beach Eats on Siesta Key.
Pachota said he has learned to "expect the unexpected" in the restaurant business, especially through the pandemic.
Since the return of customers "looking to make up for lost time," Pachota said he was ready for events.
Sharky's will be hosting a New Year's Eve Beach Bash, which will be Venice Pier Group's first big nonprofit event in awhile. Pachota said it will be "more like how we have done in the past."
Now getting closer to over 350 employees throughout its four restaurants, Venice Pier Group is "enjoying" the growth and expansion.
"I expect it to be another great year," Pachota said.
Kathy Lehner, the president and CEO of Venice Area Chamber of Commerce, also expressed similar views on having more events and looking forward to the continued growth and success for businesses.
For 2022, the chamber will have more outside events like its recent business showcase outside at CoolToday Park.
Lehner said people have been "flocking" to outside events and it was "just the new way of gathering."
Lehner said the chamber was also excited for its new theme for 2022 called "Advocating Synergy."
The chamber will be collaborating with organizations to make things and events happen.
'REAL WORLD WEDNESDAY'
Along with collaborations, Lehner said she is looking forward to becoming more involved with Venice High School.
The chamber has held "real world Wednesday" events where local business leaders talk to the students about various industries, including hospitality, technology and healthcare.
"That's just one of the little things we are excited about," Lehner said.
PGT Innovations is also ready for the new year and has seen "continued strength" in the housing market since mid-2020.
"Thanks to the steps we’ve taken with increasing our hiring efforts and employee training, implementing manufacturing improvements, and securing our supply of key inputs such as glass and aluminum, we expect to be able to grow as the U.S. economic strength continues," said Jeff Jackson, the president and CEO of PGT Innovations.
The company recently acquired Anlin Window & Doors, a brand of vinyl replacement windows and doors based in California. Additionally, Jackson said, the company will be adding NewSouth retail stores in cities like Atlanta and Dallas.
"This year is really going to be centered around developing the talent within our organization and scaling our operations to meet our growth demands," Jackson said.
He mentioned a partnership with Sarasota County Schools for an apprenticeship program called Pathway to PGTI and another new in-house program for hands-on training called Coopey World.
Like other businesses, PGTI hopes to get back a since of normalcy.
“We’re hopeful for several things … first and foremost, that the coronavirus will begin to truly subside across the globe, and that our communities will be able to return to a thriving state after challenges we’ve all been experiencing since early 2020," Jackson said. "We hope to see labor shortages decline and support the return of a thriving economy.
"And from a business perspective, we’re hopeful that supply chain shortages and challenges across all industries will be resolved, so we can get back to running our business without such significant obstacles that are out of our control."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.