VENICE — The votes are in, and continuing to start the Venice City Council’s regular meetings with an invocation defeated changing to a moment of silence by a 5-to-1 margin.
That was an unofficial public email referendum of sorts, however. The opinion that counts is the City Council’s.
And the council’s opinion, after discussion at Friday’s strategic planning meeting, is that the current invocation practice should continue.
The subject came up after Christopher Line, an attorney with the Freedom From Religion Foundation, wrote to Mayor Ron Feinsod to say that having the city clerk read an invocation prior to regular City Council meetings is unconstitutional.
The city’s practice was brought to the foundation’s attention by a resident he declined to name.
The particular problem with the city’s practice, he said, is that an employee gives the invocation. That’s the endorsement and promotion of religion by the city, he said.
What the Supreme Court has found permissible, he said, is an open prayer practice in which community members of any or no religious affiliation are invited to give a nondenominational invocation.
City Attorney Kelly Fernandez agreed an invocation along those lines in constitutional. But the way the city does it is as well, she said, though the Supreme Court hasn’t expressly ruled on it.
Switching to inviting a community member to give the invocation is an option that “potentially opens a can of worms,” she said.
Depending on who is chosen, it could lead to allegations that the city isn’t being inclusive and create the risk that the person chosen wouldn’t follow instructions to be nondenominational.
The city briefly tried that, City Clerk Lori Stelzer said, and “probably the first person” chosen violated the instructions. It also makes more work for her office, she added, because people have to be recruited to give the invocation and someone has to be on standby in case of a no-show.
The city could adopt a standard prayer to be used at meetings that would be more inclusive of people with different or no religious beliefs, Feinsod said. That’s the practice in the city of Sarasota.
Or the city could take the foundation’s recommendation and have a moment of silence instead of an invocation, which Feinsod had said is his preference. But there was no consensus for changing a tradition that goes back to before Stelzer joined the clerk’s office nearly 30 years ago.
The invocations have become a tradition, Council Member Rich Cautero said.
“I don’t see any reason to change course,” he said.
The invocations Stelzer gives are “plain vanilla” in a good way, Council Member Helen Moore said.
“It doesn’t hurt anyone to do it, and it may help some people,” she said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.