Venice Art Center courses
Venice Art Center, 390 S. Nokomis Ave., has a new course selection guide out that offers more than 460 classes given by 61 instructors (12 new instructors). For details or to register for a class, call 941-485-7136; visit: veniceartcenter.com
Parkinson’s sleep issues
Dr. Sanjay Yathiraj, board-certified neurologist, will discuss “Parkinson’s Disease — Sleep Issues and Fatigue” Saturday, Sept. 7, 9 a.m.-noon at Manatee Technical College, 6305 East State Road 70, Bradenton. Also, Ericka Roush will talk about the University of Florida Brain Donation Program.
The event is part of the 2019 Distinguished Speaker Series hosted by Neuro Challenge Foundation for Parkinson’s. It is free and open to those with Parkinson’s, their care partners, the medical community and the public with registration required. Contact Senior Care Advisor Cindy Underwood at cindy@neurochallenge.org or call 941-926-6413, ext. 200.
Oktoberfest
Oktoberfest will be Friday, Sept. 13, 5-8 p.m., at Historic Downtown Venice, MainStreet, 101 W. Venice Ave #23. There will be German music and beer tastings.
Tickets are $10, which will consist of a small beer stein attached to a lanyard, available at the Venice MainStreet kiosk in Centennial Park, or online at: visitvenicefl.org.
Cora’s golf benefit
Register by Aug. 23 for Cora’s Giving Fund’s third annual Golf Scramble Tournament to benefit Pediatric Cancer Research at Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children, which will be Saturday, Sept. 28 at Waterford Golf Club, 1454 Gleneagles Drive, in Venice. Cora died Dec. 28, 2014 from neuroblastoma. September is pediatric cancer awareness month.
Shotgun start is at 8:30 a.m. (Register at 7:30 a.m.) To pre-register for golf by Aug. 23, contact Pat Corrao at 941-800-7180 or emailpatcorrao@mac.com. Lunch only is available for non-golfers. There will be a live auction, raffle and prizes.
Cost: $85 golf, lunch, two drink tickets; $20 lunch only. Send checks for entry or donation to: NCF, Cora’s Giving Fund, c/o Pat Corrao, 23639 Copperleaf Dr., Venice, FL 34293.
Bluegrass Bash
A Heartland Bluegrass Bash will be held Saturday, Aug. 24 in the air-conditioned recreation hall at Craig’s RV Resort, located on U.S. Highway 17, seven miles north of Arcadia, Florida. Three talented Bluegrass bands take the stage beginning at 1 p.m. Call 941-467-2051, Email: heartlandbluegrass@gmail.com, visit: heartlandbluegrass.org.
Craft festival
Craft Endeavors will hold the 11th annual Downtown Venice Craft Festival Labor Day weekend, Saturday, Aug. 31, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., and Sunday, Sept. 1, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., on Miami Avenue. Free admission. For more information, call 813-962-0388; or visit: artfestival.com.
