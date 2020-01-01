Pickleball at VCC
Pickleball is played at the Venice Community Center, 326 S. Nokomis Ave., in Venice: Mondays (excluding holidays) 11 a.m.-2 p.m., intermediate+ skills; 2-5 p.m., beginner; 5-8 p.m., open play/social play.
A pass costs $20 and is good for 10 visits to any indoor Sarasota County pickleball center. You can drop into any session you want. Call 941-861-5000.
Women’s Resource Center classes
Women’s Resource Center invites area women to educate, empower, engage and enrich. WRC offers career coaching, mental health counseling, astrology, meditation, financial information, family law consultation and resource advice.
For program details at the Venice Center, call 941-485-9724; visit: MyWRC.org.
Venice Farmers MarketThe Venice Farmers Market takes place each Saturday morning at Avenue Des Parques, next to Venice City Hall. Local farmers, fishermen, bakers, craftsmen, artists and others sell their wares. It’s a celebration of the best of Venice where you can get fresh seasonal Florida fruits and vegetables direct from growers.
Tin Can Sailors meetTin Can Sailors meet at 11 a.m. on the second Thursday of every month at the American Legion NO-VEL Post 159, 1770 E. Venice Ave. (at Auburn Road). All Tin Can Sailors are invited to meet for fellowship and to swap sea stories. All are welcome. Lunch and beverage are available for purchase. For details, contact Merle Garman at 941-408-9704 or mgjr1960@gmail.com.
Walking club has a new meeting spotThe Morning Walking Group meets at 8 a.m. Saturday at Volunteer Park near Publix on the Island of Venice and completes up to a 2.5 mile walk along Venetian Waterway. Click on “where we meet” at VeniceWalkabout.org.
