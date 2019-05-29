Gazebo Starlight Cinema
“The Sound of Music” will be shown Friday, May 31, at sunset, at the gazebo in Centennial Park, downtown Venice.
‘Kids Night Out’
Venice Art Center, 390 S. Nokomis Ave., will hold a “Kids Night Out” event on four nights this summer when kids will bring a snack and enjoy a creative evening. Parents will be on their own.
Dates: May 30, tie dye; June 30, watercolor, salt/oil pastel; July 9, night lighthouse; Aug. 8, full body self portrait.
Cost: $30 member; $35 nonmember. To sign up, call VAC, 941-485- 7136.
Doggie event
Dog About Town will be at Petco, 1651 U.S. Bypass South, Venice, May 31, 1-3 p.m., to meet an adoptable pet.
Savor Sarasota
The Savor Sarasota restaurant week runs June 1-14, when dozens of restaurants will feature prix-fixe, multi-course lunch and dinner menus for just $16 and $32 per person. Many Venice-area restaurants participate. Go to visitsarasota.com/savorsarasota for more information.
Learn to row
Lemon Bay Crew Club, at Indian Mound Park, 210 Winson Ave., in Englewood, on some beautiful rowing water, will host a free introductory rowing event on National Learn to Row Day, June 1, 8-11 a.m. (age 18 years old and over).
Rowing is a very beneficial sport which exercises the entire body. We will have boats available to give you a rowing experience. Wear water shoes and workout clothing. Bring a bottle of water and a pair of socks. Call 941-473-2535 with questions or to pre-register for a five-week rowing class.
