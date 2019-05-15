Big luau plannedThe Leadership Englewood Class of 2019 will be hosting a luau from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. May 18 at 40 Acres, 1500 Crestwood, in Englewood. There will be a pig roast, live entertainment, cornhole tournament, liquor toss, cash bar and auctions. Tickets are $65. Proceeds benefit Meals on Wheels of Englewood, Project Phoenix of Englewood and The Homeless Coalition. For more information, contact Darcy Woods at 941-627-4313, ext. 134 or email darcy.woods@cchomelesscoalition.org.

Upcoming downtown eventsThe annual Venice Brew Bash returns to Centennial Park in downtown Venice Saturday, May 25, 3-7 p.m. The annual Downtown Craft Festival returns to Miami Avenue Saturday and Sunday, June 15-16, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. both days.

Summer cabaret playersVenice Theatre seeks entertainers for its seventh annual Summer Cabaret Festival, which will run July 12-Aug. 25, Thursday through Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m. in the Pinkerton Theatre. Artistic Director Allan Kollar will accept submissions through Wednesday, May 15 (no book shows). Chosen acts and a schedule will be announced June 1, and tickets will go on sale.

Fill out a submission form at VeniceStage.com/audition or mail a packet to: Venice Theatre, 140 Tampa Ave. W., Venice, FL 34285; Attn: Allan Kollar, Artistic Director.

For questions about submission requirements, contact allankollar@venicetheatre.net.

BPW meetsRSVP by 5 p.m. Friday, May 16, for the next meeting of Business & Professional Women of Englewood & Venice, held at 5:45 p.m. Tuesday, May 21 at Left Coast Seafood Co., 385 U.S. 41 Bypass North, Venice. This will be a special BFF dinner with entertainment and chance giveaways. Cost: $23 (door), $24 (Paypal). Cancel only by phone at 941-474-2674 by May 18. Reservations required. Go to: bpvev.org.

‘Kids Art Camp’Venice Art Center, 390 S. Nokomis Ave., in Venice, will hold four sessions of a Kids Art Camp, sponsored by Dick and Julia Hyman. Session 1: June 3-13; Session 2: June 17-27; Session 3: July 8-18; Session 4: July 22-Aug. 1. There also will be Mix-it-up Fridays, listed separately.

For more information, call 941-485-7136; visit: veniceartcenter.com.

Venice Symphony Patriotic PopsVenice Symphony will perform Patriotic Pops Saturday, May 25, at 7:30 p.m. at Cool Today Park, spring training home of the Atlanta Braves. (Gates open at 5:30 p.m.)

Pieces played will include American Standards from film, an Armed Forces medley and Tribute to Veterans with guest vocalist Sgt. 1st Class Randall Wight/U.S. Army Field Band.

Tickets from $15, youth $10. Call 941-413-5000; online at ticketmaster.com (search for Venice Symphony).

