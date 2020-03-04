Submariners meet

Veterans of submarines and interested people meet at noon the third Thursday of every month at American Legion No-Vel Post 159, 1770 E. Venice Ave. Lunch and beverages available. For more information, call 941-493-7488 or email patiopapa37@yahoo.com.

There’s an art to VeniceA silent auction of more than 300 works by Venice area artists continues until 6 p.m. Wednesday at the Venice Art Center, 390 S. Nokomis Ave. A free reception coinciding with the end of the bidding process is scheduled from 5-7 p.m. Wednesday at the center.

All That Jazz“Johnny Mercer: An Intimate Portrait” takes place at 7:30 p.m. Thursday at the Charlotte Performing Arts Center 701 Carmelita St., in Punta Gorda. Tickets: 941-255-1022.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Load comments