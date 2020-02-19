Need tax help?
AARP Foundation offers free federal tax preparation help. Sessions are scheduled at Venice Community Center, 326 S. Nokomis. They are held Mondays and Tuesdays, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Wednesdays, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and Thursdays, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Help also is available at Woodmere Park. It is offered 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesdays and Wednesdays and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Thursdays, . Help also is offered in the Bay House in the Bay Indies Mobile Home Community. Those sessions are Saturdays, 1-4 p.m.
Bring photo ID, Social Security cards and birth dates for all who are named on the return, a copy of last year’s return, forms W-2 and W-2G, pension and retirement statements, interest and dividend statements from banks (Form 1099), Form 1099B from brokerage or investment accounts, total paid for day care and day care provider number, marketplace health insurance statement (Form 109SA), blank check for proof of bank routing number and account numbers for direct deposit of refund.
Both spouses must be present to sign returns.
Habitat needs helpersSkilled construction worker? Want to learn? Either way, Habitat needs you. Contact Christina McCauley for more information at 941-493-6606 ext. 227.
Venice Area Democratic ClubVenice Area Democratic Club meets the third Saturday of every month at NAAR Hall, 620 Shamrock Blvd., in Venice. Light refreshments at 10:30 a.m. with a meeting from 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
Shriners meetThe Venice Shrine Club, a unit of Sahib Shriners in Sarasota, meets on the third Tuesday of the month at the Left Coast Seafood Restaurant at 385 U.S. 41 Bypass, in Venice. The club opens with an 11 a.m. social hour and a noon meal and meeting. No reservations are needed. All Shriners are welcome and all Freemasons are welcome as guests. Visit VeniceShrineClub.org for further details.
‘Frozen’ Fun DayIsland Village Montessori is holding an open enrollment event from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 29 on its campus. “Frozen” Fun Day will feature music and singers from the upcoming “Frozen. Jr” performances, food trucks, game booths, inflatable bounce houses and various gift baskets and raffles.
Pickleball at Venice Community Center
Venice Community Center offers pickleball every Monday (except holidays) for all levels. Intermediates play occurs from 9 a.m. to noon. Beginners play is from 1-4 p.m. and there is social play for all levels from 4-7 p.m. A recreation pass is $15 for 10 visits. Venice Community Center is at 326 S. Nokomis Ave., on the island, For information, call 941-861-1380.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.