Venice Museum exhibit
The Venice Museum & Archives’ new seasonal exhibit, Playing in Paradise: The History of Venice Sports, is open. The exhibit features information and artifacts regarding various sporting activities in Venice from the 1927 tarpon tournament to the recent Venice High School state championship teams.
VMA is located at 351 S. Nassau St., Venice, open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday and the third Saturdays October-April, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Dental, optical pros needed The fifth annual Remote Area Medical Free Clinic takes place at Manatee Technical College, Bradenton, Oct. 12-13, and Richard Conard, M.D., principal organizer, says they “desperately need” dental and eye care professionals to help.
Volunteer Florida licensed dentists, oral surgeons, opticians, optometrists, and ophthalmologists are encouraged to contact Lori Dengler at lorijd4@gmail.com.
‘Who Loves You’ extendedFlorida Studio Theatre has extended “Who Loves You: Musical Tribute to Frankie Valli.” It is held over through Oct. 17, in the Goldstein Cabaret.
Tickets range from $34-$39, available at floridastudiotheatre.org, or by calling 941-366-9000.
Sertoma Wine FeastThe Sertoma Club of Venice Wine Feast will be 6-9 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 17, in a tent in the 100 block of South Nokomis Avenue, in downtown Venice. The event includes wine tasting and food from 12 local restaurants. The tickets are $75, available at Venice Wine and Coffee, 201 W. Venice Ave. For more information, call 941-484-3667.
Proceeds go to the Sertoma Speech Clinic for children and other nonprofit organizations. The speech clinic provides services to children who have communication challenges, offered at a minimal cost to clients determined by a sliding scale.
‘Out of the Blue’ benefitNAMI (National Alliance on Mental Health) Sarasota County will hold its “Out of the Blue” fundraiser at Mote Marine Lab, 1600 Ken Thompson Parkway, in Sarasota, Thursday, Oct. 24, 6-8:30 p.m.
Enjoy a fun evening and support mental health services in the community. Spend time at the Mote galleries and dine from Simply Gourmet’s menu. Music is by Sarasota’s Rallo Pucci. The event helps support NAMI’s mission and includes a silent auction and raffle for unique items.
Tickets are $50 each; VIP $75, available at: https://tinyurl.com/y284fkny. Sponsorships are available. Contact event chair Lynn Elkes, 941-953-6549, or SelwinPhotos@verizon.net.
