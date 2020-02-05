Need tax help?
Free federal tax preparation help is available from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday and Tuesday, from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Wednesday, and from 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Thursday at Venice Community Center, 326 S. Nokomis. Help is available from 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Tuesdays and from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday at the Woodmere Park Community Center. Assistance is available from 1-4 p.m. each Saturday during tax season in the Bay House and Bay Indies Mobile Home Community. Bring photo ID, Social Security cards for those on the return, birth dates for all, copy of last year’s return, Forms W-2, W-2G, pension and retirement statements, interest and dividend statements from banks (Form 1099), Form 1099B from brokerage or investment account, total paid for daycare and daycare provider number marketplace health insurance statement (Form 109SA), blank check for proof of bank routing number plus account numbers for direct deposit of refund, and both spouses to sign returns.
Habitat needs helpersSkilled construction worker? Need to learn? Either way, Habitat needs you. Contact Christina McCauley for more information at 941-493-6606 ext. 227
SFF holds Oscar party
The Sarasota Film Festival invites local film lovers to its Inaugural Oscar Party at 7 p.m. on Sunday. There will be a live broadcast of the Academy Awards on the big screen at the SFF Cinematheque at 500 Tallevast Road, No. 105, in Sarasota. There will be food and drink options inspired by the award nominees, Oscar trivia and raffles. 5 to 11 p.m. Tickets that include food are $35 for public and $25 for members. Beverages available for purchase. For more information, visit sarasotafilmfestival.com.
Shriners meet
The Venice Shrine Club, a unit of Sahib Shriners in Sarasota, meets on the third Tuesday of the month at the Left Coast Seafood Restaurant at 385 U.S. 41 Bypass, in Venice. The club opens with an 11 a.m. social hour and a noon meal and meeting. No reservations are needed. All Shriners welcome and all Freemasons are welcome as guests. Visit VeniceShrineClub.org, for more information.
‘Frozen’ Fun Day
Island Village Montessori is holding an Open Enrollment Event from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 29 on its campus, 2001 Pinebrook Road. “Frozen” Fun Day will feature music and singers from the upcoming “Frozen Jr.” performers, food trucks, game booths, inflatable bounce houses, and various gift basket to raffles.
