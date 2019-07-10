ReStore seeks helpers

ReStore in Venice needs volunteers in Venice. If you have a few hours per week and want to serve in a fun environment, you can help answer phones and schedule pickups, or sort and process donated items. Call Venice ReStore, 941-493-0529.

Women’s Resource Center

Women’s Resource Center invites area women to educate, empower, engage and enrich. WRC offers career coaching, mental health counseling, astrology, meditation, financial, family law consultation and resource advice.

For program details at the Venice Center, call 941-485-9724; visit: mywrc.org.

Venice museum hours

Venice Museum & Archives, 351 S. Nassau St., in Venice, is displaying its seasonal exhibit: “Snook Haven: The History of Movies, Mischief, and Music on the Myakka.” VMA is open 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Load comments