ReStore seeks helpers
ReStore in Venice needs volunteers in Venice. If you have a few hours per week and want to serve in a fun environment, you can help answer phones and schedule pickups, or sort and process donated items. Call Venice ReStore, 941-493-0529.
Women’s Resource Center
Women’s Resource Center invites area women to educate, empower, engage and enrich. WRC offers career coaching, mental health counseling, astrology, meditation, financial, family law consultation and resource advice.
For program details at the Venice Center, call 941-485-9724; visit: mywrc.org.
Venice museum hours
Venice Museum & Archives, 351 S. Nassau St., in Venice, is displaying its seasonal exhibit: “Snook Haven: The History of Movies, Mischief, and Music on the Myakka.” VMA is open 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.