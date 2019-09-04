Sunday Fun Day (ongoing)
For an afternoon of free fun, try Golf Croquet at the Sarasota County Croquet Club at Wellfield Park, Venice, Sundays, 3-5 pm. Mallets provided. Call 941-900-4081 to register in advance.
Barbershop singers sought
The Barbershop Harmony Society has opened its membership up to singers of every age, background, gender, race, sexual orientation, political opinion and spiritual belief.
For details, call Lee Frayer, of Sarasota, music director of Venice Gondolier Barbershop Singers Show Chorus, 941-953-3752.
Hearing Loss Association
Hearing Loss Association members and guests are always welcome at meetings; no RSVP required. For more details, visit hlas.org.
Military college entry exams
State College of Florida, Manatee-Sarasota offers free college credit to eligible military personnel and spouses who pass College-Level Examination Program exams. Passage of each free exam earns three to six hours of college credit, a savings of about $300-$600, based on SCF’s current tuition rates.
For more details, call 941-408-1540 in Venice; visit: scf.edu/testing.
Improv
Florida Studio Theatre’s improv troupe offers exciting, free-form spontaneous fun Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. in Bowne’s Lab. Improv members follow the funny when sparked by an action or suggestion.
Tickets are $15, available at the FST Box Office, 1241 N. Palm Ave., Sarasota; in person, by calling 941-366-9000; or at: floridastudiotheatre.org.
Barbershop singers wanted
The Venice Gondolier Barbershop Chorus is actively seeking new or experienced barbershop singers. You will enjoy great harmony, singing, and fun atmosphere. The chorus meets every Monday evening at 6:15 p.m. at Lakeside Lutheran Church, 2401 South Tamiami Trail, Venice. Drop in or call Bill Tedrow at 941-445-0230.
CodeRED
Residents, year-round and seasonal, are encouraged to register for the CodeRED alert notification system. It allows residents to receive calls, email alerts or text messages about events that could affect their neighborhood and help protect their family or property. Alerts include water or sewer interruptions, missing person alerts, major traffic detours and severe weather warnings. Call 941-861-5000.
To register, enter your first and last name, physical address and primary phone numbers at: scgov.net/codered.
Veteran Wellness Clinics
Veterans Wellness Clinics are held at American Legion Post 159, 1700 E. Venice Ave., Venice, the last Tuesday of the month, 9 a.m. to noon.
Volunteer practitioners are sought in areas of acupuncture, chiropractic, dermatology, massage, meditation, reflexology, reiki, yoga, PAD and hearing testing, ear wax removal and more.
Contact Diane Wedge at: dianewedge.vwc@gmail.com. Provide credentials and proof of liability insurance to participate.
