Taste of Downtown Sarasota
Sarasota Opera House will open its doors for the Taste of Downtown Food & Wine Festival Saturday featuring culinary creations, fine wines and craft beers from some Sarasota eateries and lounges. The event benefits Sarasota Youth Opera, the most comprehensive youth opera program in the U.S.
Tickets to the Taste are $75, available at SarasotaOpera.org, at the Box Office (61 N. Pineapple Ave.) or by calling 941-328-1300.
Dental, optical pros needed
The fifth annual Remote Area Medical Free Clinic takes place at Manatee Technical College, in Bradenton, Oct. 12-13, and Dr. Richard Conard, principal organizer, say they “desperately need” dental and eye care professionals to help.
Volunteer Florida licensed dentists, oral surgeons, opticians, optometrists and ophthalmologists are encouraged to contact Lori Dengler at lorijd4@gmail.com.
‘Surviving Lunch’
The Shapiro Teen Engagement Program of The Jewish Federation of Sarasota-Manatee partners with JFCS of the Suncoast and Source Productions to present the highly acclaimed film “Surviving Lunch” about bullying, school violence and what it means to be a teen in America.
The film and panel discussion will be Sunday, 4-6 p.m. at Beatrice Friedman Theater on the Larry Greenspon Family Campus for Jewish Life at 582 McIntosh Road, Sarasota. To register, go to: jfedsrq.org.
Poster design contest
Venice MainStreet is holding a contest for the 32nd annual Downtown Venice Art Fest official poster design. Winning artist will receive $500 for their design and a booth at the festival ($500 value).
Submit artwork by Oct. 7. The art festival will be held Nov. 2-3. Poster will be showcased on merchandise and in advertising. Winner must be present for unveiling Wednesday, Oct. 30.
For more details, contact Venice MainStreet, 101 W. Venice Ave., Suite 23, in Venice, at 941-484-6722, or at visitvenicefl.org.
