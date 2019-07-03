Improv Fest tickets available
Florida Studio Theatre (FST), 1241 N. Palm Ave., in Sarasota, announced the sale of single tickets for its 11th annual Sarasota Improv Festival running July 12 and 13. Many will travel to FST to see some of the world’s best improvisers from across the U.S., Canada and the U.K. The festival presents 27 performances by more than 90 artists in just 48 hours.
Single tickets range from $8-$10 except headliner “Quartet” is $25. Call 941-366-9000 or visit: floridastudiotheatre.org.
START fundraiser
Sharing Talents and Resources Together will hold a Happy Hour and Housewarming Party to benefit Our Mother’s House Wednesday, July 17. Come and go anytime between 4-6 p.m., at Dockside Waterfront Grill, 509 North Tamiami Trail, in Venice.
Cost: $18.50, cash or check only, payable to Our Mother’s House. Prepaid ticket allows you to enjoy hearty appetizer buffet and one drink. Happy Hour cash bar available. Ticket holders must bring a housewarming gift for OMH. Email startofsc@gmail.com for wish list and more information.
