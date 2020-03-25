Cancellations: The Venice Area Audubon Society has canceled all activities for the months of March and April including general meetings, walks, trips, events and all volunteer activities. The Venice Audubon Center will be closed for that time period. Check the website, www.veniceaudubon.org, for future updates.

Many restaurants are closed or offering curbside pick-up or delivery. Most fast-food restaurants have closed their dining rooms and offer only window service.

Bars have been closed and restaurants told to use only every other table during the coronavirus pandemic.

Venice beaches have been closed as well as the Venice Community Center, libraries and other public buildings.

