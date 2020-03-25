Cancellations: The Venice Area Audubon Society has canceled all activities for the months of March and April including general meetings, walks, trips, events and all volunteer activities. The Venice Audubon Center will be closed for that time period. Check the website, www.veniceaudubon.org, for future updates.
Many restaurants are closed or offering curbside pick-up or delivery. Most fast-food restaurants have closed their dining rooms and offer only window service.
Bars have been closed and restaurants told to use only every other table during the coronavirus pandemic.
Venice beaches have been closed as well as the Venice Community Center, libraries and other public buildings.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.