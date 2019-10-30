Halloween children's events set for Oct. 31
Venice area children are picking out their costumes to show off in the annual Children’s Halloween Parade, Thursday, Oct. 31, at 4:30 p.m. in Centennial Park.
The parade down Venice Avenue will follow promptly at 5 p.m. led by the Lions Club of Venice float and members.
The Venice Lions Club has sponsored this event for 61 years. More than 500 children are expected to receive candy treats. Following the brief parade, children will be free to Trick or Treat for more goodies at stores along the avenues in downtown Venice.
This is a chance for children to show off their costumes to the delight of spectators, parents and grandparents. It is an event for all ages, fun for the whole family.
Venice MainStreet and its partners are delighted to support this annual event which is a showcase for downtown.
For more information, contact Kara Morgan, Venice MainStreet CEO, at 941-484-6722.
Since 1988, Venice MainStreet has been dedicated to preserving and enhancing the beauty, historical character, community and economic vitality of downtown Venice.
The 50-member Venice Lions Club conducts a wide variety of vision and hearing projects, as well as a number of community-related activities.
Men's tennis
A Venice/North Port/Englewood-area men's tennis league will add residential community teams of men age 50 and over for fall and winter seasons. A community must have two or more courts to host competition. Call Jerry at 941-412-3989.
Carrier sailors meet
Carrier sailors meet at American Legion NO-VEL Post 159, (1770 E. Venice Ave. and Auburn Road) at 11 a.m. the first Thursday of every month. All carrier sailors are invited to meet for fellowship and to swap sea stories. All are welcome.
Lunch and beverage are available for purchase. For details, contact Bill Johnson, 941-223-1783, or cva43bill@hotmail.com.
Women’s Resource Center classes
Women’s Resource Center invites area women to educate, empower, engage and enrich. WRC offers career coaching, mental health counseling, astrology, meditation, financial, family law consultation and resource advice.
For program details at the Venice Center, call 941-485-9724; visit: MyWRC.org.
Kids volunteer
Kids can get involved in volunteering for charity and your neighborhood’s recycling by collecting aluminum cans and turning them in for cash to help build a home for Habitat for Humanity South Sarasota County. Take cans to Venice Scrap Metal, 181 James St., Venice. Call 941-493-6606, ext. 228.
Math tutors needed
Do you have an hour a week to help a young lady in high school with algebra and geometry? Big Brothers Big Sisters is looking for volunteers to help several high school students in the area of algebra and geometry. Contact John Monley or Rose Bloch at 941-488-4009, or email jmonley@bbbssun.org or rbloch@bbbssun.org.
Pride Festival being planned
Suncoast Metropolitan Church, 3276 E. Venice Ave., Venice, is planning the second Venice Pride Festival for Saturday, Nov. 2, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. For vendor information or more details, email info@veniceflpride.com.
Volunteer drivers needed
ITN SunCoast is Sarasota and Manatee’s nonprofit ride service for people age 60-plus and adults with vision challenges. Help your neighbors maintain their independence by driving. Call 941-364-7530. Mileage reimbursement and other benefits are provided.
Venice Museum exhibit
The Venice Museum & Archives’ new seasonal exhibit, “Playing in Paradise: The History of Venice Sports,” is open. The exhibit features information and artifacts regarding various sporting activities in Venice, from the 1927 tarpon tournament to the recent Venice High School state championship teams.
VMA is at 351 S. Nassau St., Venice, open 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday and the third Saturdays October-April, 11 a.m.-3 p.m.
