Women’s Resource Center classes

Women’s Resource Center invites area women to educate, empower, engage and enrich. WRC offers career coaching, mental health counseling, astrology, meditation, financial, family law consultation and resource advice. For program details at the Venice Center, call 941-485-9724; visit: mywrc.org.

Historic Spanish PointHolidays at The Point, takes place at White Cottage Lawn overlooking Little Sarasota Bay. Coming up next is Starlight & Fire: A New Year’s Eve Celebration — 7-10 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 31.

Tickets for the event are $15 for adults, $7 for kids (aged 12 and younger). Tickets for Historic Spanish Point members are $12 for adults, $5 for kids (aged 12 and younger). Tickets can be purchased online at historicspanishpoint.org/holidays-at-the-point. Proceeds from ticket sales benefit Historic Spanish Point’s mission of historic preservation and education.

