Auxiliary seeks volunteers

Flotilla 86 of the USCG Auxiliary, serving Venice and beyond, seeks interested volunteers to join its ranks. Members are volunteers augmenting U.S. Coast Guard missions.

The nonmilitary auxiliary has no law enforcement authority. It promotes boating safety upon inland and coastal waters primarily through boater education, free vessel safety inspections and patrols.

Open meetings are held the first Tuesday of the month at the training center, 1200 South Harbor Drive, Venice. Fellowship is at 6:30 p.m.; formal meeting is at 7 p.m. Call: 941-488-1900.

ReStore seeks helpers

ReStore in Venice needs volunteers. If you have a few hours per week and want to serve in a fun environment, you can help answer phones and schedule pickups or sort and process donated items. Call Venice ReStore, 941-493-0529.

Women’s Resource Center classes

Women’s Resource Center invites area women to educate, empower, engage and enrich. WRC offers career coaching, mental health counseling, astrology, meditation, financial, family law consultation and resource advice.

For program details at the Venice Center, call 941-485-9724; visit: MyWRC.org.

U.S. Coast Guard

Peace Project

Venice Peace Project holds meditation the second Thursday of every month from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the William H. Jervey Jr. Venice Public Library, 300 S. Nokomis Ave., Venice. Sit in silence, meditate, pray, hold good thoughts. Visit: VenicePeaceProject.org.

