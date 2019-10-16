Sunday Fun Day  

For an afternoon of free fun, try golf croquet at the Sarasota County Croquet Club at Wellfield Park, in Venice, Sundays, 3-5 p.m. Mallets provided. Call 941-900-4081 to register in advance.

Hearing Loss Association

Hearing Loss Association members and guests are always welcome at meetings; no RSVP required. For more details, visit hlas.org.

Military college entry exams

State College of Florida, Manatee-Sarasota offers free college credit to eligible military personnel and spouses who pass College-Level Examination Program exams. Passage of each free exam earns three to six hours of college credit, a saving of about $300-$600, based on SCF’s current tuition rates.

For more details, call 941-408-1540 in Venice; visit: scf.edu/testing.

Improv

Florida Studio Theatre’s improv troupe offers exciting, free-form spontaneous fun Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. in Bowne’s Lab. Improv members follow the funny when sparked by an action or suggestion.

Tickets are $15, available at the FST Box Office, 1241 N. Palm Ave., Sarasota; in person, by calling 941-366-9000; or at: floridastudiotheatre.org.

