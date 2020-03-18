ALICE event postponed
The health and safety of the community is a priority of United Way of South Sarasota County. Due to the uncertainty of COVID-19, the organization feels it is in the best interest of the community to postpone the ALICE event set for Friday
and the Community Walk on April 4 until further notice. Visit: UWSSC.org
Women’s Resource Center cancels eventBank of America “Career Connections” event on March 25 has been canceled.
Venice Sports Hall of FameThe Venice Sports Hall of Fame is seeking nominations for the Class of 2020. Inductees of 2020 will be honored at an Oct. 15 banquet. Forms for nominations are available at Bogeys or online at www.venice highalumni-florida.com/Sports-Hall-of-Fame-2020.htm. Forms must be emailed to: mickeylawrence701@gmail.com. They can also be mailed to: Mickey Lawrence, 701 Shetland Circle, Nokomis, FL 34275. Nominations must be received by April 30. For more information, contact Lawrence at 941-485-5800.
SVCA coming events
The SVCA is auctioning off a golf cart as a fundraiser. The SVCA is at 720 Alligator Drive in South Venice with office hours 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday. The prize is a 2020 ICONgolf cart. Tickets for the raffle are $50 with 250 sold. The drawing will be held when all tickets are sold or at the SVCA’s July 4 annual BBQ — whichever comes first.
Tickets may be purchased at all SVCA meetings and events, at the office, by phone to 941-493-0006 or from any board member. Tickets will be sold until gone but no later than July 4. For more information contact Linda Fisher at info@southvenicebeach.org.
Writers Festival
The Venice Writers Festival kicks off at 10:30 a.m. Friday with a day-long schedule of classes at the William Jervey Jr. Library, 300 S. Nokomis Ave. in Venice.
For more information, visit venicebookfair.com.
Considering all the cancellations big and small, call before you head out to meetings, luncheons, performances and the like. If you go, arm yourself with hand sanitizer and tissues, If you need to cough or sneeze, aim at the inside of your elbow.
