Whole health lecture
Integrative systems practitioner Dr. Jerry Gilbert, of Atlanta, Georgia, will hold a free, one-day, lecture and demonstration on Wednesday, April 24, from 10:30 a.m.-noon, and again that evening, 6:30-8 p.m. at Venice Holistic Community Center, 714 Shamrock Blvd., in Venice. Visit: stonewisdom.net/events.
Macintosh users meetEnglewood Area Macintosh User Group will meet Thursday, May 2, 1:30-4 p.m. at Elsie Quirk Library, 100 W. Dearborn St., Englewood. Presenters include Curt Lundeen (“Word Perfect to Pages”) and Carl Gaites (“Dealing with Spam”). Visit: eamug.org.
Grief healing event
Carolyn Nicholson Fowler, a certified medical Reiki master, owner of Peaceful Healing Reiki, will hold a free grief healing Reiki event at Woodmere Park, 3951 Woodmere Park Blvd., in Venice, Saturday, May 11, 1-5 p.m. Reiki is a hands-off, gentle balancing of a person’s energy. Six Reiki masters will be available to gently help those who need to heal and release some of their grief, be it new or lingering grief from the past. Fowler practices hands-on and hands-off reiki. Contact her at: peacefulhealingreiki.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.