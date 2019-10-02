‘Beetlejuice’ film
Sarasota Opera presents the Academy Award-winning film “Beetlejuice” as a late-season addition to its “Classic Movies at the Opera House” series. “Beetlejuice” will start at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 4.
The price is $12 for single ticket buyers. Seating is general admission. Find information and tickets at the box office, 61 N. Pineapple Ave., in Sarasota, by calling 941-328-1300 or online at SarasotaOpera.org.
History of Civil Rights fight
Venice Area Historical Society will bring Ersula Odom, a Florida re-enactor, to portray Ida B. Wells, African-American journalist and suffragist in the next program of the Betty Intagliata Lecture Series on Tuesday, Oct. 15, 7 p.m.
Program will be at Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Venice, 1971 Pinebrook Road, in Venice and is free and open to the public. Visit veniceareahistorical society.org.
‘Out of the Blue’ benefit
The National Alliance on Mental Health in Sarasota County will hold its second annual “Out of the Blue” fundraiser at Mote Marine Laboratory, 1600 Ken Thompson Parkway, in Sarasota, Thursday, Oct. 24, 6-8:30 p.m.
Enjoy a fun evening and support mental health in the community. Spend time at the Mote galleries while dining from a Simply Gourmet menu. Music is by Sarasota’s Rallo Pucci. This event helps support NAMI’s mission and includes a silent auction and raffle for unique items.
Tickets are $50 each; VIP $75, available at: https://tinyurl.com/y284fkny. Sponsorships are available to assist NAMI. Contact event chair Lynn Elkes, 941-953-6549, or SelwinPhotos@verizon.net.
Nonprofit awards
Applications are due now for the 15th annual WEDU “Be More Awards” – known as the Academy Awards for nonprofits. Application and nomination deadline is Tuesday, Oct. 29.
Nonprofits are invited to apply to be honored with a coveted award. The ceremony will be held Feb. 27, 11 a.m.-2 p.m., at the Bryan Glazer Family JCC in Tampa.
This multifaceted program celebrates the human spirit and showcases the best work by nonprofit organizations in West Central Florida and the individuals that support them. WEDU/PBS TV is located at 1300 N Blvd, in Tampa; phone: 813-254-9338. For more information, visit bemore.wedu.org.
Bluegrass Bash
A Heartland Bluegrass Bash will be held Saturday, Sept. 28 in the air-conditioned recreation hall at Craig’s RV Resort, located on U.S. Highway 17, seven miles north of Arcadia. Three talented Bluegrass bands take the stage beginning at 1 p.m. Call 941-467-2051. Email: heartlandbluegrass@gmail.com, visit: heartlandbluegrass.org.
Chalk Fest & Music
Pavement Music Festival features national and local bands from opening to closing four days, Friday-Monday, Nov. 15-18, 9 a.m.-6 p.m. at the Chalk Festival in Venice.
Live music all day till sunset. Tented seating provided, or dance under the open sky. Food and beverages are bountiful. Ticket includes admission to the International Chalk Festival and free onsite parking. Venice Airport Festival Grounds.
Ticket prices: Children 12 and under free; Friday $5; Saturday $10 adult, $5 student; Sunday $15 adult, $10 student; Monday $10 adult, $5 student, free veteran with ID (save with a four-day unlimited pass for $25 (pre-sale tickets: www.eventbrite.com/e/chalkfestival-garden-of-wonders/).
Chorus director sought
Venetian Harmony Chorus, a women’s barbershop chorus singing four-part harmony a capella, seeks a new director. A background in barbershop music is preferred but not imperative. Visit the chorus contact page at venetianharmony.com or write to P.O. Box 1133, Venice, FL. 34284. Give your return address through email or regular mail to receive a candidate’s packet. Fill out the forms and return by email or regular mail.
