Leadership seminar
Distinguished author and human resources professional Margaret “Peg” Beck will host a leadership development seminar at State College of Florida, Manatee-Sarasota Wednesday, July 31, 3-4:30 p.m. at SCF Bradenton, 5840 26th St. W. The free and open-to-the-public seminar, “Passport for Leadership Success,” will be held in the Library and Learning Center, Room 143. All attendees will receive a certificate of participation. RSVP by July 29 to PresidentsOffice@SCF.edu.
Job fair
CareerSource will host a job fair Wednesday, July 24, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. at Bayside Community Church, 5800 FL-64, in Bradenton.
Forty employers from Manatee and Sarasota counties will be on-site to meet with job seekers, many interviewing and making job offers during the event.
For more details and an updated list of participating employers, visit careersourcesuncoast.com/events.
“Ethel Waters” show extended
Due to popular demand, “Ethel Waters: His Eye is on the Sparrow” has been held over through Saturday, Aug. 10 in FST’s Keating Theatre, 1241 N. Palm Ave., in Sarasota.
Tickets range from $29-39 and are available by calling 941-366-9000 or going to floridastudiotheatre.org.
At Zebra Lounge
George DeJong, longtime keyboard payer with Herman’s Hermits, will play piano 7:30-10 p.m. at the Zebra Lounge & Piano Bar, 217 Miami Ave. W., in Venice, Tuesday, July 30.
Chill at Selby on Saturdays
Selby Gardens’ Splashin’ Saturdays with fun water-themed activities, including water slides and games specially geared for toddlers up to children 10 years old, runs now through July 27.
Enjoy the cool shade and bay breezes under the banyans and around the lagoon and waterfall of the Ann Goldstein Children’s Rainforest Garden 10 a.m. to noon each Saturday morning. Enjoy games, water slides and more.
Marie Selby Botanical Gardens, 900 S. Palm Ave., in Sarasota, is open daily 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Members admitted free, their guests are $10; adults are $20; children 4-17 are $10 and children 3 and younger are free. Those with reciprocal memberships pay $5 at the door.
