Food drive to benefit North Port Food Pantry

The CoolToday Park Fall Canned Food Drive benefiting The Salvation Army of Sarasota County’s North Port Food Pantry continues now through Monday, Nov. 18. Anyone who brings three items to donate between now and Nov. 18 will receive a free gift. Donations may be dropped off seven days a week at the Tomahawk Tiki Bar at the park.

Venice Museum exhibitThe Venice Museum & Archives’ new seasonal exhibit, “Playing in Paradise: The History of Venice Sports,” is open. The exhibit features information and artifacts regarding various sporting activities in Venice from the 1927 tarpon tournament to the recent Venice High School state championship teams.

VMA is open 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday and the third Saturdays October-April, 11 a.m.-3 p.m and located at 351 S. Nassau St., in Venice,.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Load comments