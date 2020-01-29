Volunteer drivers needed
ITN SunCoast is Sarasota and Manatee’s nonprofit ride service for people age 60-plus and adults with vision challenges. Help your neighbors maintain their independence by driving. Call 941-364-7530. Mileage reimbursement and other benefits are provided.
Salvation Army’s Walking clubThe Salvation Army’s Walking Club, 1051 Albee Farm Road, meets 9-10 a.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday, (except holidays). The public is welcome.
Exercise in a cool, safe place while listening to music and chatting with fellow walkers. No fee; walk at your pace. Call 941-484-6227.
Sunday Fun Day For an afternoon of free fun, try Golf Croquet at the Sarasota County Croquet Club at Wellfield Park, Venice, Sundays, 3-5 p.m. Mallets provided. Call 941-900-4081 to register in advance.
Pickleball is big in Venice
Pickleball is at the Venice Community Center, 326 S. Nokomis Ave., Venice: Mondays (excluding holidays) 11 a.m.-2 p.m., intermediate+; 2-5 p.m., beginner; 5-8 p.m. open play/social play.
A pass costs $20 and is good for 10 visits to any indoor county pickleball center. You can drop into any session you want. Call 941-861-5000.
Women’s Resource Center classes
Women’s Resource Center invites area women to educate, empower, engage and enrich. WRC offers career coaching, mental health counseling, astrology, meditation, financial, family law consultation and resource advice.
For program details at the Venice Center, call 941-485-9724. Visit MyWRC.org.
