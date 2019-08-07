Native American cultural event
First Feather Gallery invites the public to a paid event Sunday, Aug. 18, 8 p.m., in the Crescendo Ballroom at Art Ovation Hotel, 1255 N. Palm Ave., downtown Sarasota.
You will experience the culture, dance, music and art of the Native American people in a tribute honoring the late Navajo artist Rex A. Begaye. Grammy Award-winning Taos Pueblo flutist Robert Mirabal and Sarasota’s “The Bird Tribe” band will sharing the stage.
Tickets are $58, available at FirstFeatherGallery.com.
Online tax prep course
State College of Florida, Manatee-Sarasota will offer a review course to help tax preparers pass the Enrolled Agent examination. The EA Review course, which is conducted live during weekly online sessions, costs $1,100 and includes course materials. Registration is available at SCF.edu/CCDEnroll. For more information, contact Lee Kotwicki at 941-363-7218 or KotwicL@SCF.edu.
“Ethel Waters” show extended
Due to popular demand, “Ethel Waters: His Eye is on the Sparrow” has been held over through Saturday, Aug. 10 in FST’s Keating Theatre, 1241 N. Palm Ave., Sarasota.
Tickets range from $29-39 and are on sale by calling 941-366-9000 or at FloridaStudioTheatre.org.
Cultural Campus fundraiser
Guest Bartending Night, Monday, Aug. 12, 5-8 p.m., at Cafe Venice, 101 W. Venice Ave. Join the Venice Cultural Campus – Venice Art Center, Venice Library, Venice Community Center, and Venice Museum & Archives – as it mixes you a fun juice box drink for a good cause. All tips go to All Faiths Food Bank, and donations of jars of peanut butter and jelly also are being accepted.
Venice Museum & Archives
Venice Museum & Archives, 351 S. Nassau St., in Venice, displays both permanent and changing exhibits. VMA is open 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday regularly, but it is closed for maintenance in August and will reopen Sept. 3.
Pioneer Days meetings
The Englewood Pioneer Days Committee meets at 6 p.m. on Aug. 5 and Aug. 19. These meetings are open to the public at Elsie Quirk Library, 100 W. Dearborn St., in Englewood. Dates, events and volunteer opportunities for the Pioneer Days celebration will be discussed. Anyone interested in volunteering for any event is encouraged to attend or send an email with contact information to info@EnglewoodPioneerDays.com. Please visit EnglewoodPioneerDays.com for more information about volunteer opportunities, vendor applications and updated information.
AMVETS Karaoke Night
Englewood’s AMVETS Post 777, 3386 N. Access Road, sponsors Karaoke Night with pizza at 6 p.m. each Monday and Friday. The only exception is the second Monday, which is the group’s monthly meeting. All veterans and guests are invited. Post 777 is one-year old with 100 members. For membership information, call 941-460-8755.
