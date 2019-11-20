Tomahawk 5K run
Tomahawk 5K sponsored by Gulf Breeze Apparel begins 7:30 a.m. Saturday at the CoolToday Park.
The family fun 5K event is at the new Spring Training home of the Atlanta Braves, CoolToday Park in the West Villages. Finish inside the park at home plate and see your finish on the JumboTron. You’ll enjoy a rollicking post-race at the Tomahawk Tiki Bar with breakfast and drinks. Great looking shirts and custom finishers medals will be provided for all. Entry fee is $35. To enter, visit: runsignup.com/Race/FL/NorthPort/BravesTomahawk5K
Character physicality for adults at Venice Theatre
Did you see Brittany Roe in Venice Theatre’s recent production of “Honk?” Audiences loved her physicality! In her one-day workshop she will share movement techniques to inspire you to soar to new heights in character physicality. 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Call 941-486-8679 to register
Christmas rummage sale
A huge Christmas Items Rummage Sale will be 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 29 and 30, in the Englewood United Methodist Church Fellowship Hall, 700 E. Dearborn St. Visit with Santa both days between 9 a.m.to 1 p.m. Proceeds from the sale will help the church’s Foundations Early Childhood Education Center keep costs to families affordable while keeping adult-to-child ratios small for providing a high quality learning environment for children age 1 through 5. For information, see englewoodumc.net or call weekdays, 681-3169.
Boy Scouts collect food and money for those in need
Venice’s Boy Scout Troop 77 will collect non-perishable food and monetary contributions during the annual Venice Holiday Parade. Last year, the scouts collected more than 200 pounds of canned and boxed goods plus an all time high of $833 in cash. The benefactor was the South County Food Pantry and will be again this year. The Scouts will walk the parade route just behind the color guard and Venice Police Department’s motorcycle at the start of the parade.
Chorale provides music education and more
The Venice Chorale provides music education and performance opportunities to singers from fourth grade to post-retirement, and three concerts of premier choral music at the Venice Performing Arts Center every season, in December, February and April, building community through the love of song.
Donations received will support the chorale’s 120-member Concert Choir, its Youth Chorus for fourth- to eighth-graders and its High School Apprentice Program, which provides students a stipend of up to $1,000 to go towards additional music education and performance opportunities. There are 11 high school students participating in the program this season.
