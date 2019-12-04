CoolToday Park hosts first Jingle Jam
CoolToday Park’s first Jingle Jam, hosted by the Atlanta Braves and West Villages, provides a weekend full of fun, family friendly holiday activities from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Dec. 7-8 including: a holiday market; horse and carriage rides; appearances and photo opportunities by Santa and Mrs. Claus; family events and contests; a golf cart parade; bounce houses; holiday-themed food and drinks; movies; entertainment and more. Free entry and free parking. Vendor applications for holiday market and entry applications for golf cart parade, presented by Caddy Carts, are being accepted at SpringTraining@Braves.com.
Historic Spanish Point announces holiday eventsHistoric Spanish Point is hosting family-friendly holiday events in December. The outdoor event series, “Holidays at The Point,” takes place at White Cottage Lawn overlooking Little Sarasota Bay.
Rockin’ Around The Point — Friday, Dec. 13, 6-9 p.m. Dance the night away to live music, and enjoy games, cash bar and holiday treats.
Starlight & Fire: A New Year’s Eve Celebration — Tuesday, Dec. 31, 7-10 p.m. Ring in the new year with lawn games, hula hoop and dance contests for kids, s’mores roasting, holiday treats, cash bar and music.
Tickets for each event are $15 for adults, $7 for kids (aged 12 and younger). Tickets for Historic Spanish Point members are $12 for adults, $5 for kids (aged 12 and younger). Tickets can be purchased online at historicspanishpoint.org/holidays-at-the-point. Proceeds from ticket sales benefit Historic Spanish Point’s mission of historic preservation and education. Holidays at The Point is supported through in-kind donations by Gecko’s Grill & Pub and Der Dutchman Restaurant.
Venice Farmers MarketLocated at Avenue Des Parques in Venice, next to Venice City Hall, each Saturday morning. Local farmers, fishermen, bakers, craftsmen, artists and others sell their wares. It’s a weekly celebration of the best of Venice where you can get fresh seasonal Florida fruits and vegetables direct from the growers.
Walking club has a new meeting spotThe Saturday Morning Walking Group meets at 8 a.m. at Volunteer Park (near Publix on the island of Venice) and completes up to a 2.5-mile walk along Venetian Waterway. Walk at your own pace. All are welcome. Click on “Where we meet” on our website, VeniceWalkabout.org
Women’s Resource Center classesWomen’s Resource Center invites area women to educate, empower, engage and enrich. WRC offers career coaching, mental health counseling, astrology, meditation, financial, family law consultation and resource advice. For program details at the Venice center, call 941-485-9724; visit: mywrc.org.
