Venice Symphony Patriotic PopsVenice Symphony will perform Patriotic Pops Saturday, May 25, 7:30 p.m. (gates open at 5:30 p.m.) at Cool Today Park, home of the Atlanta Braves Spring Training.
There will be great American Standards from film, an Armed Forces medley and Tribute to Veterans with guest vocalist Sgt. 1st Class Randall Wight/U.S. Army Field Band.
Tickets from $15, youth $10. Call 941-413-5000; online at ticketmaster.com (search for Venice Symphony).
Doggie event
Dog About Town will be at Petco, 1651 U.S. Bypass South, in Venice, May 31, 1-3 p.m., to meet an adoptable pet.
Volunteer drivers needed
ITN SunCoast is Sarasota and Manatee’s nonprofit ride service for people age 60-plus and adults with vision challenges. Help your neighbors maintain their independence by driving. Call 941-364-7530. Mileage reimbursement and other benefits are provided.
Upcoming downtown events
The annual Venice Brew Bash returns to Centennial Park in downtown Venice Saturday, May 25, 3-7 p.m. In June, the annual Downtown Craft Festival returns to Miami Avenue Saturday and Sunday, June 15 and 16, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. both days. Go to: visitvenicefl.org.
‘Kids Night Out’
Venice Art Center, 390 S. Nokomis Ave., will hold “Kids Night Out” event on four nights this summer when kids will bring a snack and enjoy a creative evening. Parents will be on their own.
Dates: May 30, tie dye; June 30, watercolor, salt/oil pastel; July 9, night lighthouse; Aug. 8, full body self portrait.
Cost: $30 member; $35 nonmember. To sign up, call VAC, 941-485- 7136.
