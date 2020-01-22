Outlaws and Angels is extended
Due to audience demand, Florida Studio Theatre extended “Outlaws and Angels,” celebrating the “outlaws” of country music and the “angels” who loved them. Tickets can be purchased online at floridastudiotheatre.org, or by phone at 941-366-9000.
Fashion and food at Manasiota Beach Club
Parichat House in Venice will present a fashion show at noon Wednesday at the Manasota Beach Club. Tickets are $30 including lunch and gratuity. Purchase tickets at Parichat House, 116 S. Nokomis Ave., in Venice. For information, call 941-486-8130.
13th annual Downtown Venice Craft Festival
Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. both days on West Miami Avenue. For GPS, use 200 W. Miami Ave., Venice, Florida 34285. Festival benefits the Florida Main Street Program of downtown Venice. The event is free and open to the public.
Salvation Army’s Walking club
The Salvation Army’s Walking Club, 1051 Albee Farm Road, meets Monday, Wednesday and Friday, 9-10 a.m. (except holidays). The public is welcome.
Exercise in a cool, safe place while listening to music and chatting with fellow walkers. No fee; walk at your pace. Call 941-484-6227.
Volunteer drivers needed
ITN SunCoast is Sarasota and Manatee’s nonprofit ride service for people ages 60-plus and adults with vision challenges. Help your neighbors maintain their independence by driving. Call 941-364-7530. Mileage reimbursement and other benefits are provided.
