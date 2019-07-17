Ringling brings the world to museum
Elizabeth Doud, curator of Performance Currie-Kohlman, and assistant performance producer Sonja Shea will give a special presentation on the Art of Performance season at The Ringling.
Performers will visit from all over the world in the coming months. Meet the staff and share the excitement, challenge and inspiration of live contemporary performance coming to the Ringling in the coming months
The program will be Thursday, July 18, 6-7 p.m., in the Historic Asolo Theater in the museum’s visitor center, 5401 Bay Shore Road, in Sarasota, across from the FSU Center for the Performing Arts. A reception will follow.
Tickets are free but space is limited so advance reservations are required. Tickets are available online at Ringling.org or call 941-358-3180. The program includes Art After 5 admission.
Play a part in Comedy Lottery
Florida Studio Theatre Improv’s “Bucket of Games” is back for Comedy Lottery, which begins July 27 and will play Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. in FST’s Bowne’s Lab Theatre in FST’s Hegner Center on First Street at Cocoanut in Sarasota. Any game you have ever played can be part of the show.
In Comedy Lottery, the audience shapes the show. Twelve audience members select the games the improvisers will play that evening so no two performances will be the same.
Full menu and bar are available for all performances. Doors open one hour prior to the show. Tickets are $15. Call: 941-366-9000 or visit FloridaStudioTheatre.org.
SCD presents Maria Bauman
Sarasota Contemporary Dance continues its In Studio Performance Series with a performance by Marie Bauman, conceived by SCD artistic director Leymis Bolaños Wilmott.
Tickets are $20. The performance will be from 7 to 8:15 p.m. Friday, July 19, at 1400 Blvd. of the Arts, in Sarasota.
Friendship Center fundraiser
On July 17, from noon to noon, all donations to Friendship Centers in Venice and Sarasota will be matched by its generous partners. There will be live music, pizza and cool summer treats throughout the afternoon at the Venice and Sarasota centers.
There are four ways to donate during the challenge: text 44-321 and enter code GIVETOFC; call 941-493-3065; visit 2350 Scenic Drive, Venice; or go to: FriendshipCenters.org/locations/venice/.
START fundraiser
START (Sharing Talents and Resources Together) will hold its Happy Hour and Housewarming Party to benefit Our Mother’s House Wednesday, July 17. Come and go anytime between 4 and 6 p.m., at Dockside Waterfront Grill, 509 North Tamiami Trail, Venice.
Cost is $18.50, cash or check only, payable to Our Mother’s House. A prepaid ticket allows you to enjoy the hearty appetizer buffet and one drink. Happy Hour cash bar available.
Ticket holders must bring a housewarming gift for OMH. Email startofsc@gmail.com for a wish list and more information.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.