Craft Endeavors will hold the 11th annual Downtown Venice Craft Festival Labor Day weekend, Saturday, Aug. 31, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., and Sunday, Sept. 1, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., on Miami Avenue. Free admission. For more information, call 813-962-0388; visit: artfestival.com.
Charitable Giving
Women’s Sertoma Club of Venice is accepting requests for Charitable Giving to be awarded spring of 2020, to local nonprofit organizations in the greater Venice area. Visit WomensSertoma.com for the details and our online application.
In 2018, the club raised more than $50,000 and awarded 23 educational scholarships and 20 non-profit organizations. For details, contact Kathi Keller at Charitable-Giving@WomensSertoma.com.
Republican Club meets
The South Sarasota County Republican Club meets each second Wednesday at the Venice Gardens Civic Assoc., 406 Shamrock Blvd., Venice, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Light refreshments are served at 11:30 a.m. Come to be a more informed voter and ask questions. Aug. 14 the speaker will be Sarasota County School District Chief of Police Timothy Enos. Call 401-792-8132.
BBBS charity event
Snook Haven, 5000 E. Venice Ave., is holding a charity event to benefit Big Brothers Big Sisters. Buy lunch or dinner Wednesday, Aug. 14, 11:30 a.m.-8 p.m., and five percent of the proceeds will be donated to BBBS when patrons show a printed or digital voucher to the restaurant. Call 941-488-4009; visit: bbbssun.org.
Women’s Equality Day
Celebrate Women’s Equality Day will be Thursday, Aug. 15, 2-3:30 p.m., at Venice Holistic Community Center, 714 Shamrock Blvd. Four women will be honored: Carol Hartz; Gini Hyman; Mona Jain; and Linda Mickelberg in memoriam.
The event is sponsored by AWESOMEover60 in collaboration with VHCC.
Call to reserve: 941-497-0417.
