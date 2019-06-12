Friendship Center Expo
Venice Friendship Center will hold a Health and Wellness Expo with 48 vendors Wednesday, June 12, from 9 a.m.-noon. Free entry but bring a non-perishable food item for All Faith’s Food Bank.
There will be free food, medical testing, information and door prizes. For questions about the event or vendors interested in participating, call Esther Bird at 941-584-0052.
VFC, 2350 Scenic Drive, is open Monday-Friday, 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. offering classes and games, a minimally priced hot lunch weekdays and live music those afternoons from 1-3 p.m.
Bluegrass Bash
Southwind Bluegrass Band, New Horizon, and the Heartland Jam Band take the stage on Saturday, June 22, at 1 p.m., at the Heartland Bluegrass Association’s monthly Bluegrass Bash. The concert will be in the air-conditioned recreation hall at Craig’s RV Resort, 7895 NE Cubitis Ave., located seven miles north of Arcadia on U.S. Hwy. 17.
Concert admission is free for Heartland Bluegrass Association members. Non-members pay $7 each. The annual membership fee is $25 per household per year.
For more details, call 941-467-2051; email heartlandbluegrass@gmail.com, or visit: heartlandbluegrass.org.
Friendship Center event
Venice Friendship Center will hold a “Sunset Party” Friday, June 7, 6-9 p.m. Music and dancing will be provided by Johnny D and Chuckie, food provided and drinks available at $1-$3 each. The cost is $10 for members and $15 for non-members. Registration and payment is required in advance and can be handled via credit card by calling 941-584-0052.
Project 1 Voiceplay reading
As part of the international Project1Voice/1Play/1Day international play reading effort, Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe will present a reading of “Crumbs from the Table of Joy” by two-time Pulitzer Prize-winner Lynn Nottage Monday, June 17, at 7:30 p.m., at the Education & Outreach Building near WBTT’s theater (1012 N. Orange Ave., in Sarasota). This is the fourth year that WBTT has participated in Project1VOICE, which revives and reintroduces neglected, forgotten and/or underappreciated seminal works by black playwrights.
Tickets are $17 (includes $2 ticketing fee). Call the box office, 941-366-1505.
