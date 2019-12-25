Venice Farmers Market
The weekly Venice Farmers Market takes place each Saturday morning at Avenue Des Parques, next to Venice City Hall. Local farmers, fishermen, bakers, craftsmen, artists and others sell their wares. It’s a weekly celebration of the best of Venice where you can get fresh seasonal Florida fruits and vegetables direct from the growers.
Walking club has a new meeting spot
The Morning Walking Group meets at 8 a.m. Saturdays at Volunteer Park near Publix on the island of Venice and completes up to a 2.5 mile walk along Venetian Waterway. Click on “where we meet” at www.veniceWalkabout.org
Women’s Resource Center classes
Women’s Resource Center invites area women to educate, empower, engage and enrich. WRC offers career coaching, mental health counseling, astrology, meditation, financial, family law consultation and resource advice. For program details at the Venice Center, call 941-485-9724; visit: mywrc.org.
Historic Spanish Point
Holidays at The Point, takes place at White Cottage Lawn overlooking Little Sarasota Bay. Coming up next is Starlight & Fire: A New Year’s Eve Celebration — 7-10 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 31. Ring in the new year with lawn games, hula hoop and dance contests for kids, s’mores roasting, holiday treats, cash bar and music.
Tickets for each event are $15 for adults, $7 for kids (aged 12 and younger). Tickets for Historic Spanish Point members are $12 for adults, $5 for kids (aged 12 and younger). Tickets can be purchased online at historicspanishpoint.org/holidays-at-the-point. Proceeds from ticket sales benefit Historic Spanish Point’s mission of historic preservation and education. Holidays at The Point is supported through in-kind donations by Gecko’s Grill & Pub, and Der Dutchman Restaurant.
Venice Chorale
The Venice Chorale provides music education and performance opportunities to singers from fourth grade to post-retirement, and three concerts of premier choral music at the Venice Performing Arts Center every season, building community through love.
Tickets are $20-$25, $5 for students and available online at thevenicechorale.org, or at the VPAC box office, in person or by calling 941-218-3779 from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Monday-Friday. Group discounts are available.
Learn Sarasota’ History on a Trolley Ride
Sue Blue and her famous Saturday morning historic downtown trolley tours are ready to roll. The red trolley leaves Pioneer Park, 1260 12th Street, at 10 a.m. and returns at noon, Jan. 11 and 25, Feb. 8 and 22, March 14 and 28 and April 4. A ticket to ride is $35. Reservations required by contacting Linda Garcia at 941-364-9076.
Intagliata lecture series continues
The next program in the Betty Intagliata Lecture Series will be at 7 p.m. Jan. 21, at Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Venice Pinebrook Road, Venice.
Doris Weatherford, author of two books on the suffrage movement, will present “Florida and Women’s Suffrage.” Seating is limited.
Permanent funding for the Betty Intagliata Lecture Series is provided by the Bill Jervey Jr. Charitable Foundation.
