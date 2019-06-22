Gulf Coast League Braves season begins
The Atlanta Braves rookie-level Minor League Baseball affiliate, the GCL Braves, begins its season Monday, June 24, starting at noon, at CoolToday Park in North Port by hosting the GCL Orioles.
Home games will be played on fields 2 and 3 behind the stadium. Parking and admission will be free of charge to the general public. Concessions will be available Monday through Friday.
Auditions set
The Players Centre for Performing Arts’ 2019 New Play Festival will hold auditions June 24, 6-8 p.m., at The Arnold Simonsen Players Studio, 1400 Blvd. of the Arts, Suite 200, Sarasota. Auditioners are asked to prepare a short, one-minute monologue.
These shows are finalists: “Mother of Eve” by George Steitz; “The Mentor” by Sylvia Reed; “Bloodlines” by Connie Schindewolf; “Damaged Goods” by Ron Pantello; and “Beyond the Summer of Love” by Jim Moss.
To secure your audition slot, call the box office, 941-365-2494, or sign up online at: https://tickets.theplayers.org/theatremanager/1/online?event=825.
Movie Night
“Back to the Future” is the fifth movie in CoolToday Park’s Summer Movie Nights Series, presented by Venice Pier Group, set to run Thursday, June 27, 6:30 p.m. at the park in North Port.
Bring the family every 2nd and 4th Thursday all summer long for the fun and nostalgia of a classic drive-in movie theater experience in a modern venue featuring comfortable seating, a variety of concessions, state-of-the-art sound system, and unobstructed views of an 80’ x 40’ high-definition video display. General admission $5.00 per ticket.
Certified personal trainer
State College of Florida, Manatee-Sarasota (SCF) is offering a personal training certification course in conjunction with the World Instructor Training Schools (W.I.T.S.), 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays, June 29 through Aug. 10 at SCF Bradenton, 5840 26th St. W. For details, contact Cameron Smith at SmithC1@SCF.edu or 941-363-7203. To register, visit SCF.edu/CCDEnroll.
Asolo Rep plans Family Day
Asolo Rep, 5555 North Tamiami Trail, Sarasota, will host Family Day at “Around the World in 80 Days” Saturday, June 22, beginning at 12:30 p.m., with tickets at just $17 each for families with one member 17 and younger.
Before the 2 p.m. matinee performance, enjoy pre-show activities from Community Partners, including Big Cat Habitat, Ringling Museum, libraries, Conservation Foundation, and music. Carousel’s Soft Serve Icery provide free sweet treats; Morton’s Gourmet Market will have lunch available for purchase.
For tickets, call 941-351-8000, at the box office (in lobby), or visit: asolorep.org.
Fireworks at South Jetty
Venice’s annual free Independence Day fireworks display on July 4 will last an estimated 30 minutes at the South Jetty starting shortly after 9 p.m. It can be viewed on area beaches from Caspersen to Nokomis, and boats should be anchored by 8:30 p.m. Venice Inlet closes to boat traffic at 8:45 p.m.
SVCA July 4 BBQ bash
On July 4, South Venice Civic Association will host an afternoon community celebration at 720 Alligator Drive in South Venice, featuring Bandana. Cover fee at the door is $10, kids under 12 are free. Beer, wine, burgers, dogs and barbecue will be available for purchase, along with outdoor and indoor games for the kids, 2-6 p.m.
Purchase tickets at the door or in advance — 941-493-0006, info@southvenicebeach.org or at SVCA office, 720 Alligator Drive, Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday, 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
Bluegrass Bash
Southwind Bluegrass Band, New Horizon, and the Heartland Jam Band take the stage on Saturday, June 22, 1 p.m., at the Heartland Bluegrass Association’s monthly Bluegrass Bash. The concert will be in the air-conditioned recreation hall at Craig’s RV Resort, a superior rated RV camping facility, 7895 NE Cubitis Ave., located 7 miles north of Arcadia, U.S. Hwy. 17. Call 941-467-2051; email heartlandbluegrass@gmail.com, visit: heartlandbluegrass.org.
Seniors Blue Book University
SBB University and its panel of experts will speak June 24 at Suncoast Technical College — Sarasota, 4748 South Beneva Road, Sarasota, from 10 a.m.-noon as we discuss all aspects of your health from your head to your toes. Advice will be given by general physicians, a neurologist, vein specialist, audiologist/hearing aid specialist, spinal care and pain management doctor, and wellness center.
Event is free but RSVP is required. Call 941-351-3630 to reserve.
Food Bank of Manatee
The Food Bank of Manatee County encourages the community to donate and volunteer. Donations will be matched dollar for dollar. To register to pack and distribute summer hunger bags, visit: mealsonwheelsplus.org/ssh.
Kids theater camp
The Players Centre will hold a four-week Musical Theatre Camp for kids ages 8-17 July 8-Aug. 22. Cost is $500 each. There will be performances for family and friends with tickets priced at $15. Call 941-552-8879 or visit: theplayers.org.
‘Kids Art Camp’
Venice Art Center, 390 S. Nokomis Ave., Venice, will hold three sessions of a Kids Art Camp, sponsored by Dick and Julia Hyman. Session 3: July 8-18; Session 4: July 22-Aug. 1. There will also be Mix-it up Fridays, listed separately.
For more information, call 941-485-7136; visit: veniceartcenter.com.
Volunteer drivers needed
ITN SunCoast is Sarasota and Manatee’s nonprofit ride service for people age 60-plus and adults with vision challenges. Help your neighbors maintain their independence by driving. Call 941-364-7530. Mileage reimbursement and other benefits are provided.
‘Kids Night Out’
Venice Art Center, 390 S. Nokomis Ave., will hold “Kids Night Out” event on four nights this summer when kids will bring a snack and enjoy a creative evening. Parents will be on their own.
Dates: June 30, watercolor, salt/oil pastel; July 9, night lighthouse; Aug. 8, full body self portrait.
Cost: $30 member; $35 nonmember. To sign up, call VAC, 941-485- 7136.
Class registration opens at Venice Theatre
Registration is now open for Venice Theatre’s summer adult classes and musical theater experiences for children and teens. Five musical theater sessions and a variety of adult classes are offered. This summer’s offerings give students opportunities to sing, dance, act, and participate in technical theater.
Details are available at Venice Theatre’s box office, 140 W. Tampa Ave., Venice, in the Education and Outreach Office, Kelly Duyn, at 941-486-8679, or at: venicestage.com.
TWIG donations
The Twig, 826 Pinebrook Road, Venice, welcomes all children in foster, kinship and nonrelative care to shop for clothing and shoes free of charge in a boutique-like environment that is just for them. Monetary donations help pay bills and buy clothing to stock the boutique.
We accept clothing for children and juniors that is in excellent, new or “like new”; clean, freshly washed; less than two years old; free of tears, stains or rips; on the fourth Monday of each month from 4 to 6 p.m.
Learn how The Twig encourages foster families and see its Wish List at: Facebook: TheTwigCares; Instagram: @thetwigcares; Twitter: @TheTwig316; thetwigcares.com.
Bookstore volunteers needed
Do you have two hours a week to greet patrons in the new Friends Bookstore in the William H. Jervey Jr. Venice Public Library? If you have a little bookstore, retail, or library experience, love to work with people and live to read, contact Friends Director Camille Cline at admin@venicefriends.org.
Open chess play
Play chess at the Venice William H. Jervey Jr. Public Library every Monday, from 1 to 5 p.m. This social chess club is open to all – beginner to expert. Call Steve, 248-854-9801.
Chalk Festival
The 2019 Chalk Festival will be Nov. 15-18 at the Venice Airport fairground. We are seeking volunteers for the event; join-us/volunteer to sign up for a desired position. Visit: chalkfestival.org.
Men’s tennis
Venice, North Port, Englewood-area men’s tennis league will add residential communtiy teams of men age 50 and over for fall and winter seasons. Community must have two or more courts to host competition. Call Jerry at 941-412-3989.
Math tutors needed
Do you have an hour a week and would like to help a young lady in high school with Algebra and Geometry? Big Brothers Big Sisters is looking for volunteers to help several high school students in the area of algebra and geometry. If interested, contact John Monley or Rose Bloch at 941-488-4009, or email john at jmonley@bbbssun.org or Rose at rbloch@bbbssun.org.
Carrier sailors meet
Carrier sailors meet at American Legion Post 159, (1770 E. Venice Ave. & Auburn Road) at 11 a.m. the first Thursday of every month. All carrier sailors are invited to meet with us for fellowship and to swap sea stories. All are welcome. Lunch and beverage are available for purchase. For more details, contact Bill Johnson, 941-223-1783, or cva43bill@hotmail.com.
Hearing loss communication
Hearing Loss Association of America Sarasota/Manatee Chapter invites you to its lunch meetings at North Sarasota Library the second Wednesday of the month, 11:45 a.m. for lunch ($5 to purchase or bring your own) followed by a presentation.
Big Brothers sought
Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Sun Coast is recruiting men to be mentors for male youths, ages 6-18, waiting for a Big Brother in both their Community-based and School-based Mentoring programs.
To make a positive impact on a young man’s life and ignite his potential within and for
more information about becoming a Big Brother, contact Rose Bloch, central intake coordinator, at 941-488-4009 or rbloch@bbbssun.org.
Snook Haven exhibit
Venice Museum & Archives (VMA), 351 S. Nassau St., Venice, is displaying its seasonal exhibit: “Snook Haven: The History of Movies, Mischief, and Music on the Myakka.”
VMA is open 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.
Amateur Radio Club
Tamiami Amateur Radio Club (TARC) holds open meetings the second Wednesday every month at the U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary, Flotilla 86, 1200 South Harbor Drive, Venice, at 7 p.m. Contact Jim Shortill, 941-485-7327.
The club administers FCC Amateur Radio License testing the second Saturday of the month at Jacaranda Public Library, 4143 Jacaranda Blvd., Venice, at 10 a.m. Contact Steve Phillips, sphillips3@gmail.com; visit: tamiamiarc.org.
