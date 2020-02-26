All That Jazz
All That Jazz is set for Thursday at 2 p.m. The brown bag concert is sponsored by the Jazz Club of Sarasota. Bring your lunch and enjoy jazz through the palms. It will be held noon to 1 p.m. at Phillippi Estate Park, 5500 Tamiami Trail, in Sarasota. For more information, call 941-366-1552 or visit jazzclubsarasota.com.
Meanwhile, Johnny Mercer: An Intimate Portrait, is set for Thursday, March 5, at 7:30 p.m. at the Charlotte Performing Arts Center, 701 Carmelita St. in Punta Gorda. For more information or to purchase tickets, call 941-255-1022.
Venice Area Democratic Club
The Venice Area Democratic Club meets the third Saturday of every month at NAAR Hall, 620 Shamrock Blvd., in Venice. Light refreshments will be served at 10:30 a.m. with the meeting scheduled for between 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
Habitat needs helpers
Skilled construction worker? Want to learn? Either way, Habitat for Humanity South Sarasota County needs you. For more information, call 941-493-6606 ext. 227
Need tax help?
AARP Foundation offers free federal tax preparation help. Sessions are scheduled at Venice Community Center, 326 S. Nokomis. They are held Mondays and Tuesdays, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Wednesdays, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and Thursdays, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Help also is available at Woodmere Park. It is offered 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesdays and Wednesdays and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Thursdays. Help also is offered in the Bay House in the Bay Indies Mobile Home Community. Those sessions are Saturdays, 1-4 p.m.
Bring photo ID, Social Security cards and birth dates for all who are named on the return, a copy of last year’s return, forms W-2 and W-2G, pension and retirement statements, interest and dividend statements from banks (Form 1099), Form 1099B from brokerage or investment accounts, total paid for day care and day care provider number, marketplace health insurance statement (Form 109SA), blank check for proof of bank routing number and account numbers for direct deposit of refund.
Both spouses must be present to sign returns.
'Frozen' Fun Day
Island Village Montessori is holding an open enrollment event from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday on its campus. “Frozen" Fun Day will feature music and singers from the upcoming "Frozen. Jr" performances, food trucks, game booths, inflatable bounce houses and various gift basket to raffles.
Monday nights at Allegro Bistro
Reniowned jazz singer Kitt Moran is at Allegro Bistro with Dominic Mancini on bass, Dane Hassan on drums and Mike Moran on piano: 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., at 1740 East Venice Ave., in Venice. For more information, call 941-484-1889.
Shriners meet
The Venice Shrine Club, a unit of Sahib Shriners in Sarasota, meets on the third Tuesday of the month at the Left Coast Seafood Restaurant at 385 U.S. 41 Bypass, in Venice. The club opens with an 11 a.m. social hour, followed by a noon meal and meeting. No reservations are needed. All Shriners are welcome and all Freemasons are welcome as guests. Visit VeniceShrineClub.org, for further details."
Parkinson's Expo Feb. 29
The Parkinson’s Expo brings experts to the community for an educational forum. People with Parkinson’s, their caregivers and others - including the public - are invited. It is set for from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday at the Bradenton Area Convention Center, 1 Haben Blvd., in Palmetto. Doors open at 8 a.m. Registration is required; visit https://www.parkinsonsneurochallenge.org/expo.html. Call 941-926-6413 for more information.
Pickleball at Venice Community Center
Venice Community Center offers Pickleball every Monday (except holidays) for all levels. Intermediates play in the morning from 9 a.m. to noon. Beginners play from 1-4 p.m. and there is social play for all levels from 4-7 p.m. A recreation pass is $15 for 10 visits. Venice Community Center is at 326 S. Nokomis Ave., on the island. For information call 941-861-1380.
Check out Venetian Harmony Chorus
Venetian Harmony Chorus invites women who enjoy singing to visit a rehearsal at 6:30 p.m. Monday nights at 2390 Seabrook Ave., in Venice. For more information, call 941-480-1480.
