Seniors BlueBook University and its panel of experts will speak June 24 at Suncoast Technical College, 4748 South Beneva Road, in Sarasota, from 10 a.m.-noon as we discuss all aspects of health. Advice will be given by general physicians, a neurologist, a vein specialist, an audiologist/hearing aid specialist, spinal care and a pain management doctor.

Admission is free but RSVP is required. Call 941-351-3630 to reserve.

Food Bank of Manatee

The Food Bank of Manatee County encourages the community to donate and volunteer. Donations will be matched dollar for dollar. To register to pack and distribute summer hunger bags, visit: mealsonwheelsplus.org/ssh.

