VENICE — The Venice Community Center is a multi-use facility that’s basically operated as a joint venture between the city, which owns it, and the county, which operates it under an interlocal parks agreement.
So coping with the impact of the coronavirus pandemic fell mainly on the county, to try to keep events going while maintaining a safe environment.
Initially, the center was closed and all events were canceled, including popular pickleball games at the city’s only indoor venue.
When the center reopened, event organizers were required to work with staff to develop a “safety entry plan” that limited attendance and used specialized seating charts to accommodate social distancing while allowing “pods” for couples or groups requesting to sit together, according to Media Resource Officer Brianne Grant.
The county established new building capacities and implemented Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines, with directional signs for walkways, entry doors and exit points and hand-sanitizing opportunities throughout the building.
Bathroom use was limited to no more than three people at a time and hand dryers were deactivated.
Expos went forward with their own conditions, including limited entry and occupancy.
Luring events back involved assuring the public that the facility was safe and offering financial incentives.
High-touch surfaces were regularly sanitized and staff sanitized tables and chairs after each event.
Regular patrons were moved from smaller rooms into larger ones to accommodate social distancing, and everyone was encouraged to wear a mask.
Space rentals were discounted and included more room, for social distancing.
Package rates usually are doubled during “high season” — October to March — but were kept at the low season cost to keep them more affordable.
Today, pickleball is back, though only on Mondays currently, by registration, with a maximum of 24 players and no drop-ins or spectators.
And the center has a full concert series scheduled, with acts booked through March 31. Performers include Bee Gees Now: The Ultimate Bee Gees Tribute; Simon & Garfunkel Experience: The Guthrie Brothers; Memphis Motown Soul Experience; and ABBA Revisited.
The 45,000-square-foot center can be configured for shows as a 10,000-square-foot ballroom with an 1,800-square-foot stage and seating for 1,000 people, with seven separate rooms still available for other uses.
Bond-funded renovations in 2004-05 expanded the space and the stage to that size and, more significantly for attracting touring acts, added professional-grade theatrical lighting, a state-of-the-art sound booth and private dressing rooms.
Other improvements included an upgrade to a commercial-grade kitchen that has convection and conventional ovens, a large ice machine and commercial refrigerators; an entrance portico; and enhanced handicap accessibility.
The exterior was renovated to reflect the city’s Northern Italian Renaissance design theme.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.