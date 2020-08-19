The Venice Concert Band told its season-ticket holders it won’t be taking the stage again in 2020.
The email sent out to its supporters thanked them for their support after it canceled March and April concerts along with its participation in the Giving Challenge.
“I doubt any other community band is blessed with the kind of support that our band has from our patrons,” wrote Mary Deur, Venice Concert Band president. “We are honored and humbled and always excited to share our music performances with you.”
But she also shared “great disappointment.” The band is cancelling its concerts set for November, December and January, she said.
“Unfortunately, due to the COVID-19 virus situation, we cannot resume our rehearsals in October. I’m sure you have read of the spread of the virus when groups gather and how that is even more likely when singing or playing an instrument,” Deur said.
The board of the band, along with band director Bob Miller, made the decision.
“All agree that the health and safety of both our musicians and our audience are of utmost importance,” she wrote. “We will wait to resume rehearsals and performances until it is safe to do so. That may depend on an effective vaccine or a natural end of virus cases.”
She noted they will review the situation in December and look at its 2021 season.
“We hesitate to cancel the entire season at this time because once our concerts are cancelled, we cannot reschedule them,” Deur wrote. “We’re still holding out hope that we might be able to present a concert or two in the spring.”
That depends on the ability to rehearse and the Venice Performing Arts Center’s ability to host the shows.
The Venice Concert Band is extending season tickets through the 2021-22 concert at no extra charge, the email said, noting they would refund tickets if anyone wants to do that instead.
“As anxious as we are to get back on stage to perform for you and as much as Bob Miller is looking forward to conducting again, our options are predetermined by forces beyond our control at this time and by our commitment to giving the utmost priority to everyone’s health and safety. We look forward to life as ‘normal’ and making music for you again.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.