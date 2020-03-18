VENICE — When the Venice City Council revised its charter provisions regarding states of emergency in 2018, it was with Hurricane Irma in the rearview mirror and future storms mainly in mind.
The prospect of needing to position the city to respond to a pandemic virus didn’t enter the discussion and isn’t explicitly listed as a basis for a declaration for a state of emergency. But it’s the reason there’s one in place now.
City Manager Ed Lavallee signed the declaration Monday morning, implementing the city’s Comprehensive Emergency Management Plan.
The declaration activated the Emergency Operations Center in preparation for any increase in service demand. The declaration also qualifies the city for federal reimbursement for any expenses related to the pandemic.
The city has broad emergency powers under the charter and plan but the declaration only specifically refers to ones “waiving procedures and formalities” regarding contracts and similar matters. It also states that emergency provisions of agreements with unions have been triggered.
Other powers that could be exercised in a local state of emergency include the imposition of a curfew; limits on alcohol sales; and “the closing of places of public assemblage.”
No such restrictions have been imposed.
The state of emergency lasts for seven days unless terminated or extended. It can be extended in seven-day increments.
Meanwhile, the city is urging residents to conduct city business from afar.
It issued this email earlier in the week: "In the interest of public health, the City of Venice is urging all citizens having business with the City to do it online at VeniceGov.com/ or call the city Information Center between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday-Friday at 941-486-2626."
On Tuesday afternoon the city of Venice issued a press release stating it supports the statewide executive order issued by Gov. Ron DeSantis concerning restaurants, bars and beaches in response to COVID-19 (coronavirus).
The city has the authority to impose stricter rules but hasn't done so.
More cancellations
Here are addition cancellations and closures affecting the city:
• The Land Development Regulations Workshop with the City Council and the Venice Planning Commission for Wednesday, March 18.
• The Venice Hurricane Expo scheduled for Friday, April 24, at the Venice Community Center has been canceled. A reschedule date is being reviewed at this time.
• The Venice Museum and Archives will be closed to the public through April.
A week ago the city canceled all special events permitted on public property until May 1. The cancellation date is subject to change depending on health and safety conditions.
On March 15, Sarasota County decided to cancel all events at the Venice Community Center, including reservations, events, leagues, tournaments, drop-ins and use of indoor fitness centers and amenities, regardless of size, for the next 30 days through Sunday, April 12.
Applicable refunds by the VCC will be processed or credited to accounts for future reservations.
— Greg Giles contributed to this report
