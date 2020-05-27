Mike Shlasko (copy)

President of Venice Area Democratic Club Mike Shlasko, left, welcomes featured speaker WEDU PBS media personality Rob Lorei to a 2019 event at Venice Yacht Club. The club is donating to food pantries to assist with COVID-19 troubles.

The Venice Area Democratic Club announced a $2,500 donation to the South County Food Pantry to help address local food insecurity during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Board of Directors said in a news release the donations will be made in $500 monthly donations

“The COVID-19 pandemic and escalating unemployment have greatly increased the problems of hunger and homelessness that plague our community,” said Mike Shlasko, VADC board president. “In the past, our Club members have collected donations for the Food Pantry at many of our meetings, but due to the pandemic we have had to suspend our monthly meetings indefinitely.”

VADC is hosting online Zoom meetings until groups can meet in person.

The first $500 donation was matched by an additional $500 from the Louis and Gloria Flanzer Philanthropic Trust.

“VADC, along with all the Clubs and Caucuses of the Sarasota County Democratic Party, are stepping up during this time of need,” Shlasko said. “We encourage other organizations who are able to do the same.”

VADC was founded in 2001 and is one of the oldest and largest Democratic Clubs in Florida, it notes, with 500 members.

“We work to strengthen and further the ideals and principles of the Democratic Party, stimulate active interest in political, governmental and community affairs, support and elect duly selected nominees of the Democratic Party in national, state and local campaigns and foster good fellowship among Venice-area Democrats.” Shlasko said.

For more information visit venicedemocrats.org.

