The Venice Falcons U10 team won the 2019 Bazooka Holiday Cup this past weekend in Fort Myers. The Falcons won the five-team tournament by going 2-0 on Saturday, receiving a bye into the final, which they won, 2-0. The undefeated weekend brings the Falcons to 5-0 on the year as they sit in first place in division one of their U10 league.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.