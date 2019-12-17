U10 Team

The Venice Falcons U10 team won the 2019 Bazooka Holiday Cup this past weekend in Fort Myers. The Falcons won the five-team tournament by going 2-0 on Saturday, receiving a bye into the final, which they won, 2-0. The undefeated weekend brings the Falcons to 5-0 on the year as they sit in first place in division one of their U10 league.

 PHOTO PROVIDED
