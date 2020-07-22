After encouraging patrons to wear masks at the first Venice Farmers Market held following months of being shut down by COVID-19, officials now say masks are mandatory.
If customers do not have face coverings, cloth masks will be provided to them by market staff, while supplies last, the city of Venice said in a news release.
“Market staff and vendors have gone to great lengths to create a CDC compliant and safe, socially distanced outdoor shopping experience for our community,” it added.
Staff and vendors are already wearing masks and sanitizing their areas in a plan the city approved that complies with state, federal and local food and safety guidelines, the city said. Service animals are the only pets allowed because of rules enacted in the era of COVID-19.
Market manager Lee Perron was unavailable for immediate comment. The market’s website, www.thevenicefarmers market.org, has more information.
The Farmers Market is conducted at City Hall on West Venice Avenue between Harbor Drive and Avenue des Parques. Hours are from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturdays. It is run by the same team that has weekly farmers markets during the season in Englewood and West Villages in North Port. Those are both closed, with expected re-openings in October.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.