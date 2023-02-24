It took a village to bring the circus train back to Venice.
Thursday afternoon, various dignitaries came together at the Venice Train Depot to honor that village as they cut the ribbon on the Circus Train Museum.
It’s located in a refurbished Pullman-Standard sleeper railroad car built in 1953 and owned by the Ringling Bros, and Barnum & Bailey Circus from 1978 to 1994 in Venice.
Venice was home to The Greatest Show on Earth from 1960-1992.
“The first time I was in Venice was the year (1968). Dad (Irvin Feld) bought the circus,” circus owner and Feld Entertainment Chairman Kenneth Feld said. “When we watched the 1968 version, my dad (Irvin) had a great idea.”
“Let’s do it twice,” Irvin said that day.
Kenneth Feld said he had seen circus star Gunther Gebel-Williams in Italy and his father had seen him in Germany, and soon his father was negotiating to buy Circus Williams, which became the nucleus of the second show.
Reporters of the time thought it was a bad idea, so Irvin Feld invited them to the opening in New York and then flew the media to Nashville for the opening of the other show.
Feld also talked about the year that merchants were saying that circus people did not spend much money in Venice. To prove them wrong, his father paid everyone in $2 bills.
“He got the money from the Federal Reserve in Atlanta,” Feld said. “January 1, he paid the real estate taxes in $2 bills, and that was a lot of money.”
FAMOUS PERFORMERS
Not only did a circus train car come back to the depot Thursday but so did many of the famous performers who used to ride the rails year after year as stars of the show.
Famous aerialist Tito Gaona was there with wife Renata and daughter Victoria. Sigrid Gebel, the widow of the great animal trainer Gunther Gebel-Williams, was there with son Mark Gebel, daughter Tina Delmoral and grandchildren.
Clown Chuck Sidlow was there with his wife Noriko and Peggy Williams, the first female graduate of Clown College and this year, an inductee in the Ring of Fame honoring great circus people at St. Armands’ Circle in Sarasota.
Other circus performers were there, as well as hundreds of circus fans.
Before the ribbon cutting, Feld and his daughter and her husband were given a private tour of the train car. Feld was most impressed with the miniature arena crafted by model builder Bill Dovel.
Dovel told Feld how it took him more than a year to make the model, working only from many photos of the building.
Feld then divulged something that no one present would have known.
“The arena was a back up site for the FBI,” Feld said.
The idea for the museum was the dream of the late Rollins Coakley, for whom the park at the Historic Venice Train Depot is named. He is credited with saving the depot and in 2004 having train tracks installed for the red caboose and a circus train car museum.
Mary Miller and George Huba devoted in excess of nine years to the restoration of the old train car once used by The Ringling Brothers and Barnum & Bailey Circus and the car’s transformation into a museum, honoring the years that The Greatest Show on Earth wintered in Venice.
