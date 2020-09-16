The Grants Committee awarded the following 19 organizations $67,000 in grants in March: Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Suncoast, Child Protection Center, Children’s Guardian Fund, Circus Arts Conservatory, Family Promise of South Sarasota County, Habitat for Humanity South Sarasota County, The Haven, ITN Suncoast, Laurel Civic Association, Loveland Center, Our Mother’s House of Catholic Charities, Venice Area Pregnancy Care Center, Selah Freedom, Southeastern Guide Dogs, Tidewell Hospice, Twig Cares, Wildlife Center of Venice and Women’s Resource Center.