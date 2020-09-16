The Venice Golf and Country Club Foundation will be accepting applications for its Grant Cycle 16 through the month of September.
To be eligible for a grant, an agency must have 501©(3) status and serve the South Sarasota County area, including Venice, Nokomis, Laurel, Englewood and North Port. The maximum award for this grant cycle is $5,000.
To review grant guidelines and principles and download the application, go to vgccfoundation.org.
Since established in 2005, the Foundation has awarded more than $600,000 to local nonprofits, including a new record of $100,000 awarded this year.
The grants committee awarded the following 19 organizations $67,000 in grants in March:
Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Suncoast, Child Protection Center, Children’s Guardian Fund, Circus Arts Conservatory, Family Promise of South Sarasota County, Habitat for Humanity South Sarasota County, The Haven, ITN Suncoast, Laurel Civic Association, Loveland Center, Our Mother’s House of Catholic Charities, Venice Area Pregnancy Care Center, Selah Freedom, Southeastern Guide Dogs, Tidewell Hospice, Twig Cares, Wildlife Center of Venice and Women’s Resource Center.
In June, these agencies also received supplemental grants totaling $20,000 to help offset expenses specifically related to COVID-19.
A special supplemental grant of $10,000 was awarded by the Foundation Board of Directors to InStride Therapy in memory of a generous donor and resident of Venice Golf and Country Club. The funding covered the purchase and care of a new therapy horse, Simba, assigned to a program specifically for veterans.
In addition, the Foundation sponsored a special food drive for the benefit of South County Food Pantry that yielded two SUVs full of food and $1,900 in cash contributions.
For more information about The Venice Golf and Country Club Foundation or applying for a grant, email the Foundation at info@vgccfoundation.org or contact grants coordinator Sherry Borgsdorf at 941-497-0753.
