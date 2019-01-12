Time for new
comp plan?
Editor:
On Monday I was reading the Venice magazine and saw an ad for a new proposed six story condominium at Marker 4. I thought that was sort of presumptive since the council hadn’t voted on it but then I figured they had the votes counted. Of course it passed the next day.
For many years the city carefully redid the comp plan to modify the densities, heights and zoning. Now only a short time after it was approved the developer asked for a variance. Sure I can see where there may be place for a special exception like when there was a building for low income seniors. But this in my mind does not fit that. Often to get these exceptions approved there is a threat of something that would be worse. This change increases the density and height by about 66 percent.
If we make the exception then maybe we are saying we should redo the comp plan because certainly others will want similar treatment and feel like this is the new standard.
For sure the people involved in this project are upstanding citizens and give back generously. They also build well built nice looking buildings. Yet that should not be the reasons we do this.
Years ago council very similarly voted for a huge exemption on the water. It followed the same MO. The citizens were very mad after the fact. The result was that the council was replaced. I don’t wish for that but it could be the consequence.
Bob Vedder
Venice
Affordable housing? In Venice?
Editor:
Per your opinion on January 5. My wife pays $110 for her stylist, which she says, has two other customers at the same time. I realize her stylist pays money for the shop she works in, but do not say she is not paid well.
I pay $15 for a haircut. I am in the chair for less than 15 minutes. She is not underpaid.
My next door neighbor has his grass cut twice a month. He pays $60 for the monthly service. The guy is gone within 15 minutes. He is not underpaid.
Per affordable housing. This is not going to happen in Venice. All that the mayor and council care about is money. I have said it before. The failed hotel on Ave Del Circo, which has been vacant for the 8 years since my wife and I retired here, would be a great asset for your “affordable housing” folks. But wait. That would be on the Island. We can not put poor people next to me.
Just tell the mayor and counsel to do what they do best...Kick the can.
Charles Watkins
Venice
Thank you to Venice Regional
Editor:
I went to the emergency care unit in Venice hospital on November 2, because I had a tingling sensation in my chest. I was diagnosed with blockage in four of my arteries. A few days later I was operated on for a quadruple bypass.
My heart surgeon was Dr. John Galat. Not really knowing Dr. Galat, he assured me that everything would be fine, and that he had done many bypasses. He showed me how caring a doctor can be. Before the operation, he came in my room to see me. He held my hand and we said a prayer together. It was a very emotional moment. He is a very special person.
After the surgery I was in the ICU Unit for several days. The cardiac team there was led by Sandy Anderson. Dawn and Karen and many of the team nurses were very professional. They live and love their jobs.
My family was so happy with the team, they kept them updated on my surgery and told them what to expect after the operation, and what I would need when I came home.
I know Venice Regional Hospital occasionally receives some negative reviews, but my experience there showed me and my family, that the Cardiac Unit and team were outstanding.
I would highly recommend the Cardiac Unit, Dr. John Galat and his team.
Paul Harrington
Venice
