New Renaissance

Renaissance students for the week of Oct. 14 are, in front from left: Candelaria Vasquez, Jordan Cortez, Aaliyah Johnson, Victoria Matos-Gaona and Leah Sizemore; in middle from left: Natalie Luizza, Gilberto Lopez, Olivia Fair, Katalina Hegyesi, Malia Love and Jordan Fisher; and in back from left: Tyliyah Harris, Eileen Munoz, Emmily Munoz, Timia Hill, George Dean, Evan Waite, Grace Brown and Jacob Denino.

 PHOTO PROVIDED

The Venice High Renaissance Team recently honored students for their efforts.

Among them were Tyliyah Harris, Timia Hill, Gilberto Lopez, Olivia Fair, Grace Brown, Mali Love, Candelaria Vasquez, Emmily Munoz, Victoria Matos-Gaona, Eileen Munoz, Jordan Fisher, Will Litzer, George Dean, Jacob Denino, Aaliyah Johnson, Evan Waite, Jordan Cortez, Natalie Luizza and Katalina Hegyesi.

“These students were selected by their teachers for exemplifying the spirit of Venice High School,” the school said in a news release. “They exhibit Renaissance Character: kindness, empathy, perseverance, optimism, responsibility, and/or dedication to self and communal improvement.”

The students receive Renaissance T-shirts and other awards.

Anyone who would like to assist in this effort can contact the Venice High School Renaissance Team, including Beth Donofrio, Brian Crocker, Kara Mopps or Brenda Bartlett at 941-488-6726.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Load comments