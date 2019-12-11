The Venice High Renaissance Team recently honored students for their efforts.
Among them were Alyssa Crettol, Zach Zappulla, Jayde Green, Brianna Divito, Erik Del Sol, Hunter Possehl, Leah Bartlett, Francesca D’Argenio, Lam Nguyen, Krista Wernick, Colton Stonehouse, Lila Ellis, Mark Perdigon, Julia DeMasi, Hollyn O’Brien, Samantha Coluzzi, Zach Hudson, Palay Lucero, Trinity Johnson, Joe Inacio, Yessica Aguilar, Cole Cameron and Faith Dunleavy.
“These students were selected by their teachers for exemplifying the spirit of Venice High School,” the school said in a news release. “They exhibit Renaissance Character: kindness, empathy, perseverance, optimism, responsibility and or dedication to self and communal improvement.”
The students receive Renaissance T-shirts and other awards.
Anyone who would like to assist Renaissance can contact the Venice High School Renaissance Team, including Beth Donofrio, Brian Crocker, Kara Mopps or Brenda Bartlett, at 941-488-6726.
