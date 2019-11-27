Renaissance students at Venice High School

Renaissance students for the week of Nov. 4 at Venice High School, are front row, from left: Alyssa Crettol, Francesca D’Argenio, Hollyn O’Brien, Lam Nguyen, Palay Lucero, Lila Ellis and Yessica Aguilar. Second row, from left: Erik Del Sol, Mark Perdigon, Leah Bartlett, Samantha Coluzzi, Zach Hudson, Zach Zappulla, Faith Dunleavy, back row, Colton Stonehouse, Hunter Possehl and Cole Cameron.

 PHOTO COURTESY OF VENICE HIGH SCHOOL

The Venice High School Renaissance Team recognized the following students for the week of Nov. 4: Alyssa Crettol, Zach Zappulla, Jayde Green, Brianna Divito, Erik Del Sol, Hunter Possehl, Leah Bartlett, Francesca D’Argenio, Lam Nguyen, Krista Wernick, Colton Stonehouse, Lila Ellis, Mark Perdigon, Julia DeMasi, Hollyn O’Brien, Samantha Coluzzi, Zach Hudson, Palay Lucero, Trinity Johnson, Joe Inacio, Yessica Aguilar, Cole Cameron and Faith Dunleavy.

These students were selected by their teachers for exemplifying the spirit of Venice High School during that week. They exhibit Renaissance Character: kindness, empathy, perseverance, optimism, responsibility and or dedication to self and communal improvement.

All of the students received Renaissance shirts compliments of Frank and Elaine Pagliaro and complimentary yogurts from Skinny Dip. The Renaissance team would like to thank Scott Mersinger with Culver’s Venice, Mike Bacon with BrewBurgers and Stacy Jones with Applebee’s for their continued support of the Renaissance program at VHS.

To help support the Renaissance movement at VHS, contact the Venice High School Renaissance Team: Beth Donofrio, Brian Crocker, Kara Mopps or Brenda Bartlett at 941-488-6726.

