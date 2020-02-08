VENICE — Venice Interfaith Community Association continues its winter series with a program by Carleton Mayers II, founder of Mayers Strategic Solutions,LLC.

He is also supervising director in the Criminal and Juvenile Justice Reform Program at Southern Poverty Law Center in Florida. An audience question and answer session will follow his presentation.

Mayers will speak at 7 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 10 at Emmanuel Lutheran Church, 790 South Tamiami Trail, Venice. All are welcome, donations accepted. Learn more: at veniceinterfaith.org.

